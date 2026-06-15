Canada vs. Qatar: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Joel Lefevre | 16 Jun 2026 00:21

Two teams, fresh off their historic opening match achievements, will conclude Group B action at the World Cup 2026 as Canada welcome Qatar to BC Place in Vancouver on Thursday.

Both sides came from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw in their openers, the first points for each team at a World Cup. Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Canada wins: 1

Draws: 0

Qatar wins: 0

There is little to no rivalry to speak of between these two teams, though they each may have seen each other play up close more often this decade.

Qatar were invited to participate in two CONCACAF Gold Cup's in 2021 and 2023 in the United States, and the Maroon and Canada reached the semi-finals of that competition five years ago.

Months after the 2021 Gold Cup concluded, these teams faced off in Austria ahead of the 2022 World Cup, hosted by Qatar.

Canada’s top two goalscorers of all-time today found the mark in that outing, with Cyle Larin scoring after four minutes and Jonathan David doubling the advantage nine minutes later.

At that time, Larin was the record goalscorer for the Canadian men, though heading into this match, the Southampton striker is eight goals behind David, though the former rescued his team a point with his first strike in a World Cup last Friday.

Only three Qatari players selected for this tournament featured in the starting 11 for them in that 2022 friendly versus the Canadians, record goalscorer Almoez Ali, along with Akram Afif and Abdulaziz Hatem.

Qatar have not beaten a team from North America since defeating Mexico 1-0 in their final group fixture at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.