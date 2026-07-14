England vs. Argentina: How to watch World Cup 2026 semi-final, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Jul 2026 07:00 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 07:00

Reigning world champions Argentina will be looking to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup final when they lock horns with England in the semi-finals this week.

Both nations required extra time to progress from the quarter-finals, with Lionel Scaloni’s side beating Switzerland 3-1 and Thomas Tuchel’s men edging past Norway via a 2-1 scoreline.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does England vs. Argentina kickoff?

England vs. Argentina will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday night.

This fixture will take place 24 hours after France and Spain lock horns in the first semi-final clash.

Where is England vs. Argentina being played?

This World Cup fixture will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - also known as Atlanta Stadium for this tournament - in Atlanta, Georgia.

This stadium holds a capacity of 75,000 and is home to MLS outfit Atlanta United and NFL team the Atlanta Falcons.

How to watch England vs. Argentina in the UK

TV channels

England vs. Argentina will be available on BBC One for UK viewers.

All 104 games at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Match highlights of this World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

For the first time ever, TikTok will also have highlights of every game, while FIFA’s official website will provide video footage of each game post-match.

What is at stake for England and Argentina?

After beating DR Congo, Mexico and Norway in the knockout rounds, England are just one game away from reaching their first World Cup final in six decades.

The 1966 champions have won six and drawn five of their previous 14 encounters with Argentina across all competitions, including a narrow 1-0 group-stage victory over the South Americans in their last World Cup meeting back in 2002.

Lionel Messi was only 15 when these two nations last butted heads on the global stage, and he has since established himself as arguably the greatest footballer of all time and the World Cup’s all-time record goalscorer.

The legendary 39-year-old will endeavour to net a record-extending 22nd World Cup goal when he faces the Three Lions, as Argentina bid to move one step closer to becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup.