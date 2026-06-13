Portugal 2026 World Cup preview: Squad, fixtures and prediction | Can Cristiano Ronaldo finally land the biggest prize of all?

Portugal arrive at the 2026 World Cup among a small clutch of teams with a real chance of lifting the trophy, although they have never before gone beyond the semi-finals.
Despite boasting superstars such as Eusebio, Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Selecao have consistently fallen short of the beautiful game's greatest prize.
Current coach Roberto Martinez led his team to UEFA Nations League glory last year, suggesting they may be ready to finally clear that final hurdle at a World Cup.
This will also be the final chance to adorn their biggest star and most famous export with the global honour he so clearly craves, as 41-year-old Ronaldo aims to complete his ludicrously long list of honours.
Beyond an incredible tally of 143 international goals from 228 appearances, his huge influence has spanned generations - Portugal have reached the finals just nine times, and this will be Ronaldo's record-sharing sixth.
The Al Nassr man's own World Cup record is a topic of some scrutiny, though, as he has yet to score in the knockout rounds and debate continues to rage about whether the national side would be better off without him.
Ranked fifth in the world and with a midfield that can match any other team at the tournament, Portugal are far from a one-man band, and while Ronaldo's last dance will form part of the story, their collective aim is to surpass a third-placed finish from 1966.
Portugal 2026 World Cup group and fixtures
Portugal are in Group K of the 2026 World Cup alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.
DR Congo are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974 - when they competed as Zaire - after edging through the inter-confederation playoffs, while Uzbekistan are finally making their first appearance.
However, Colombia - ranked 13th in the world and carrying the individual quality of Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez - could genuinely challenge for top spot.
The pair's final-day fixture in Miami may therefore serve as a straight fight for first place and the advantages that come with topping the group.
Finishing second in Group K would alter Portugal's knockout journey substantially, removing the seeding protection that potentially keeps France and Spain out of the way until the final.
Portugal: Group K fixtures2026 World Cup
|Date (BST)
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Venue
|Wednesday, June 17
|Portugal vs DR Congo
|6:00pm
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Tuesday, June 23
|Portugal vs Uzbekistan
|6:00pm
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Sunday, June 28
|Colombia vs Portugal
|12:30am
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Portugal's possible road to the final
The best-case route from Group K takes Portugal through the last 32 against a third-placed qualifier, then a last-16 tie versus Switzerland.
Next up could be a quarter-final clash with Argentina, then a semi-final against Brazil or England, before a first-ever World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.
Portugal's bracket positioning, if they top their group, keeps several heavyweights off their path until the last eight, but finishing second could prove costly.
Losing 'bracket protection' would most likely increase the difficulty of their knockout route, with a potential last-16 meeting against one of Europe or South America's top sides.
Portugal's possible road to the finalFinal: July 19, MetLife Stadium
Uzbekistan,
Colombia
32
3rd-place
16
New Jersey
Portugal 2026 World Cup squad
Spoiled for choice in certain areas, Martinez announced his 26-man squad in mid-May, leaving a handful of strong candidates behind.
Joao Palhinha, Mateus Fernandes and Pedro Goncalves were all cut, mostly due to a rich seam of talent in midfield.
Few international teams can compete with Portugal's depth and quality in the central third, with Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves all providing various profiles.
The wide areas are also well stocked with experienced and proven performers - Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao both among them.
Ronaldo's place as the starting striker is not guaranteed, but Goncalo Ramos is most likely to warm the bench. The latter offers a more mobile, pressing-based option and may be used in certain games or as an impact substitute.
There is also top-class talent in defence - most notably, marauding left-back Nuno Mendes - although a reliable partner for Ruben Dias has yet to be found.
Portugal 2026 World Cup predicted starting XI
Never afraid to tweak his tactics, Martinez generally prefers a 4-3-3 with fluid positional interchange in the front line.
Undisputed number one, penalty specialist Diogo Costa starts in goal, while Ruben Dias features alongside Goncalo Inacio in central defence; Joao Cancelo lines up on the right, with Nuno Mendes at left-back.
Vitinha and Joao Neves form the deepest midfield pairing, providing the tempo control and that defines Portugal's passing rhythm, which allows Bruno Fernandes to play as the most advanced of the midfield triumvirate.
The Manchester United star is given licence to contribute inside the final third, where either Pedro Neto or Francisco Conceicao should start on the right and Rafael Leao usually features on the left.
The central striker role will be time-shared between Goncalo Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, though the latter is most likely to start.
Portugal 2026 World Cup squad depth
Goncalo Ramos, who has become increasingly important at double European champions PSG, may be Cristiano Ronaldo's most credible challenger, but Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix and several others can operate as a false nine.
Finally thriving after several years in the wilderness, the latter even won Al Nassr's Player of the Season award ahead of Ronaldo, notching 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 Saudi Pro League games.
Furthermore, Pedro Neto and Francisco Trincao both offer able cover for Chico Conceicao on the right side of attack.
In midfield, Manchester City pair Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes both bring experience and versatility, while Ruben Neves adds some steel.
Defensive depth is less convincing: Tomas Araujo and Renato Veiga provide centre-back cover, while Nunes and Diogo Dalot can fill in on either flank.
Portugal
- Striker
- Ronaldo
- Ramos
- Felix
- Right winger
- Conceicao
- Neto
- Trincao
- Left winger
- Leao
- Felix
- Guedes
- Central midfielder
- B. Fernandes
- Bernardo
- R. Neves
- Central midfielder
- J. Neves
- Bernardo
- Samu Costa
- Defensive midfielder
- Vitinha
- R. Neves
- Samu Costa
- Left-back
- Mendes
- Veiga
- Centre-back
- Inacio
- Araujo
- Veiga
- Centre-back
- Dias
- Araujo
- M. Nunes
- Right-back
- Cancelo
- Dalot
- Semedo
- Goalkeeper
- D. Costa
- Sa
- R. Silva
Roberto Martinez: manager profile
Appointed Portugal coach in January 2023, after Fernando Santos was sacked following a shock World Cup exit to Morocco, Martinez is beginning to disprove his doubters.
His hiring was questioned by much of the Portuguese public, given his Belgium tenure had ended without getting close to a major trophy despite managing their 'golden generation'.
The response has been quite stark. Under Martinez, Portugal have topped 100 goals within his first 40 matches and won the 2025 Nations League.
However, Euro 2024 ended in a quarter-final shootout defeat to France after a goalless draw, with Martinez mirroring the conservative decision-making that surely cost Belgium in previous tournaments.
Last year's World Cup qualifying campaign was not flawless either - notably the Selecao were defeated in Dublin.
While tactically flexible, his preferred formation is a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 that adapts based on the relative strengths of the opposition, and the Catalan coach has taken a pragmatic approach to the Ronaldo debate.
The 52-year-old managed Wigan Athletic and Everton before moving into international football, where his win percentage has substantially increased - from 45% at club level to 70% in charge of Portugal.
Roberto Martinez: Portugal record
January 2023 to present, all games
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal's star player
The all-time leading scorer in men's international football, with 143 goals from 228 Portugal appearances, Ronaldo arrives at his sixth and final World Cup aged 41.
While that record speaks for itself, his prior appearances at FIFA's top tournament have produced a modest eight goals across five tournaments, leaving him two short of surpassing Eusebio's national record of nine.
Still lethal inside the opposition box, he topped the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with 28 goals in 30 games as Al Nassr claimed the title, and crucially he retains the faith of Martinez.
Yet his decline at the elite level has been apparent for some time: zero goals at Euro 2024 despite starting all five games, and just one at Qatar 2022, while the Selecao have scored freely whenever he has sat out.
Partly through frustration, Ronaldo received a red card for violent conduct against the Republic of Ireland in a qualifying clash last November, leaving his team short-handed and without their captain.
Highlighting his huge influence, UEFA then conveniently reduced the standard three-match ban to one in a decision that ensured his availability for Portugal's World Cup opener.
All that aside, the case for continuing to start 'CR7' is his prolific record, unique leadership, and the authority he holds within a squad that clearly reveres one of the game's greatest players to date.
Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr • Striker • Age 41 (born February 5, 1985)
Key players to watch
Bruno Fernandes is in peak form, having broken the Premier League record for assists in a single season with 21 for Manchester United, who he also led back into the Champions League.
So far, the playmaker's 85 Portugal appearances have produced 28 goals and 24 assists, and he was the standout performer in qualifying. As well as creating 21 chances across six games, he hit a hat-trick in the 9-1 thrashing of Armenia.
Vitinha is the heartbeat of Portugal's midfield and arguably their most vital player. The PSG star finished third in the most recent Ballon d'Or vote and was named Player of the Match in last season's Champions League final.
Having completed more passes than anyone else across Europe's top five leagues in 2025-26 (5,234), his ability to control tempo gives the Selecao's system its rhythm and its defensive shape simultaneously.
Joao Neves is another of the most technically adept midfielders in global football, with his quick passing and positional intelligence at PSG perfectly complementing Vitinha.
The 21-year-old scored his first three international goals in that big win against Armenia and has made himself virtually undroppable for Portugal despite such stiff competition.
Francisco Conceicao brings directness and emphatic finishing from the wide-right position, with his willingness to run directly at defenders offering Portugal a crucial outlet - much as Rafa Leao does on the left flank.
The combined pace and quality of both also helps carry the tactical compromise of starting Ronaldo rather than Ramos up front.
Portugal 2026 World Cup strengths and weaknesses
Portugal recent form under Roberto Martinez
Portugal's form across 12 games before the World Cup began showed nine wins, one draw and two losses - a record that includes the Nations League title last June and a successful qualifying campaign.
The 9-1 victory over Armenia on November 16 - in which Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves scored hat-tricks in the absence of the suspended Ronaldo - was a particularly eye-catching result.
Yet, their shock loss to Ireland offered evidence of some vulnerability when the opposition is prepared to sit tight and strike on the break.
Three pre-tournament friendlies - a 2-0 win over the United States in April, plus victories over Chile and Nigeria this month - confirmed that the Selecao are in good shape ahead of the group stage.
Portugal form: Last 12 games under Martinez
Portugal World Cup record
Portugal have appeared at nine World Cups since 1966, but their debut performance still remains their very best.
Eusebio and co left England with a bronze medal in 1966, when the Benfica legend scored nine goals and finished as the tournament's top scorer - that is the benchmark for Ronaldo's squad to beat.
The 60-year absence of another semi-final appearance reflects both the ups and downs of Portuguese football and a series of misfortunes across several talented generations.
Their most painful recent exits include a 2014 group-stage departure, the last-16 defeat to Uruguay four years later, and a quarter-final loss to underdogs Morocco at Qatar 2022.
Portugal: World Cup record1966 to present
|Year
|Host
|Result
|P
|GF
|GA
|Notable
|1966
|England
|Third place
|6
|17
|8
|Eusebio 9 goals; lost SF 2-1 to England, beat USSR in 3rd-place game
|1986
|Mexico
|Group stage
|3
|2
|4
|Eliminated in group stage on return after 20-year absence
|2002
|Japan / South Korea
|Group stage
|3
|6
|4
|Shock group exit; Figo and co underperform
|2006
|Germany
|Fourth place
|7
|7
|5
|Ronaldo's debut WC; lost SF 0-1 to France, then 3rd-place game
|2010
|South Africa
|Quarter-finals
|5
|7
|0
|Lost to eventual winners Spain 1-0 in quarter-final
|2014
|Brazil
|Group stage
|3
|4
|7
|Ronaldo below his best; group exit despite beating Ghana
|2018
|Russia
|Round of 16
|4
|8
|5
|Ronaldo hat-trick vs Spain; lost R16 to Uruguay 2-1
|2022
|Qatar
|Quarter-finals
|5
|12
|4
|Ramos hat-trick vs Switzerland; lost QF 0-1 to Morocco
|2026
|USA / Canada / Mexico
|TBD
|June 17 to July 19, 2026
How Portugal qualified for the 2026 World Cup
Portugal qualified by winning UEFA Group F, which contained the Republic of Ireland, Hungary and Armenia, posting a record of P6 W4 D1 L1.
Averaging over three goals per game, the Selecao were led by veteran skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who hit five. His two strikes in the 2-2 draw with Hungary set a new record for World Cup qualifying goals across all European campaigns.
The journey ended with a stunning 9-1 victory over Armenia in Porto, where Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves both scored hat-tricks in Ronaldo's absence.
The only blemish was a 2-0 defeat in Dublin three days earlier, in which Ronaldo received a red card for violent conduct.
Portugal World Cup qualifying key resultsW4 D1 L1
|September 6, 2025
|Armenia vs Portugal (A)
|0-5
|September 9, 2025
|Hungary vs Portugal (A)
|2-3
|October 11, 2025
|Portugal vs Ireland (H)
|1-0
|October 14, 2025
|Portugal vs Hungary (H)
|2-2
|November 13, 2025
|Ireland vs Portugal (A)
|2-0
|November 16, 2025
|Portugal vs Armenia (H)
|9-1
Portugal 2026 World Cup prediction
Portugal will qualify from Group K quite serenely, even if the Colombia game on June 28 could be a contest for first place and the subsequent advantage it would provide.
Negotiating the first two knockout rounds is well within the scope of such a talented squad, but life will inevitably get much tougher from thereon.
The quarter-finals might be where it all comes to an end for Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup quest, as Argentina are possible opponents at that stage - still, one last showdown with Lionel Messi would be well worth watching.
Despite last year's Nations League success, Martinez has a dubious record in elimination games at the elite level, so the Selecao are unlikely to reach their first-ever final.