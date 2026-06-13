Portugal 2026 World Cup preview: Squad, fixtures and prediction | Can Cristiano Ronaldo finally land the biggest prize of all?

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Jun 2026 13:28 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 13:28

At a Glance Manager: Roberto Martinez: appointed January 2023, UEFA Nations League winner in 2025 Fixtures: DR Congo (June 17, Houston), Uzbekistan (June 23, Houston) and Colombia (June 27, Miami) Qualifying record: P6 W4 D1 L1, GF20 GA7 (UEFA Group F, first place) Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo: 143 international goals in 226 caps; 6th World Cup; 28 Saudi Pro League goals in 2025-26 Our prediction: Quarter-finals

Portugal arrive at the 2026 World Cup among a small clutch of teams with a real chance of lifting the trophy, although they have never before gone beyond the semi-finals.

Despite boasting superstars such as Eusebio, Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Selecao have consistently fallen short of the beautiful game's greatest prize.

Current coach Roberto Martinez led his team to UEFA Nations League glory last year, suggesting they may be ready to finally clear that final hurdle at a World Cup.

This will also be the final chance to adorn their biggest star and most famous export with the global honour he so clearly craves, as 41-year-old Ronaldo aims to complete his ludicrously long list of honours.

Beyond an incredible tally of 143 international goals from 228 appearances, his huge influence has spanned generations - Portugal have reached the finals just nine times, and this will be Ronaldo's record-sharing sixth.

The Al Nassr man's own World Cup record is a topic of some scrutiny, though, as he has yet to score in the knockout rounds and debate continues to rage about whether the national side would be better off without him.

Ranked fifth in the world and with a midfield that can match any other team at the tournament, Portugal are far from a one-man band, and while Ronaldo's last dance will form part of the story, their collective aim is to surpass a third-placed finish from 1966.

Portugal 2026 World Cup group and fixtures

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua

Portugal are in Group K of the 2026 World Cup alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

DR Congo are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974 - when they competed as Zaire - after edging through the inter-confederation playoffs, while Uzbekistan are finally making their first appearance.

However, Colombia - ranked 13th in the world and carrying the individual quality of Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez - could genuinely challenge for top spot.

The pair's final-day fixture in Miami may therefore serve as a straight fight for first place and the advantages that come with topping the group.

Finishing second in Group K would alter Portugal's knockout journey substantially, removing the seeding protection that potentially keeps France and Spain out of the way until the final.

Portugal: Group K fixtures 2026 World Cup Date (BST) Match Time (BST) Venue Wednesday, June 17 Portugal vs DR Congo 6:00pm NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Tuesday, June 23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan 6:00pm NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Sunday, June 28 Colombia vs Portugal 12:30am Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Portugal's possible road to the final

The best-case route from Group K takes Portugal through the last 32 against a third-placed qualifier, then a last-16 tie versus Switzerland.

Next up could be a quarter-final clash with Argentina, then a semi-final against Brazil or England, before a first-ever World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Portugal's bracket positioning, if they top their group, keeps several heavyweights off their path until the last eight, but finishing second could prove costly.

Losing 'bracket protection' would most likely increase the difficulty of their knockout route, with a potential last-16 meeting against one of Europe or South America's top sides.

Portugal's possible road to the final Final: July 19, MetLife Stadium Group Group Stage DR Congo,

Uzbekistan,

Colombia Last

32 Last 32 vs best

3rd-place Last

16 Last 16 Switzerland QF Quarter-final Argentina SF Semi-final England/Brazil Final Final July 19

New Jersey Best case Top Group K, beat a third-placed qualifier in the last 32, face Switzerland in the last 16. Then beat Argentina in the quarter-finals and England in a semi before the final on July 19 Worst case Finish second in Group K and face a higher-ranked side in the last 16. Finish third and risk group-stage exit if not among the eight best third-placed finishers

Portugal 2026 World Cup squad

© Imago / HMB-Media

Spoiled for choice in certain areas, Martinez announced his 26-man squad in mid-May, leaving a handful of strong candidates behind.

Joao Palhinha, Mateus Fernandes and Pedro Goncalves were all cut, mostly due to a rich seam of talent in midfield.

Few international teams can compete with Portugal's depth and quality in the central third, with Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves all providing various profiles.

The wide areas are also well stocked with experienced and proven performers - Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao both among them.

Ronaldo's place as the starting striker is not guaranteed, but Goncalo Ramos is most likely to warm the bench. The latter offers a more mobile, pressing-based option and may be used in certain games or as an impact substitute.

There is also top-class talent in defence - most notably, marauding left-back Nuno Mendes - although a reliable partner for Ruben Dias has yet to be found.

Portugal: official 2026 World Cup squad Announced May 19 Goalkeepers (3) Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting Lisbon) Defenders (9) Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Tomas Araujo (Benfica) Midfielders (6) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samu Costa (Mallorca) Forwards (8) Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Francisco Trincao (Sporting Lisbon)

Portugal 2026 World Cup predicted starting XI

Never afraid to tweak his tactics, Martinez generally prefers a 4-3-3 with fluid positional interchange in the front line.

Undisputed number one, penalty specialist Diogo Costa starts in goal, while Ruben Dias features alongside Goncalo Inacio in central defence; Joao Cancelo lines up on the right, with Nuno Mendes at left-back.

Vitinha and Joao Neves form the deepest midfield pairing, providing the tempo control and that defines Portugal's passing rhythm, which allows Bruno Fernandes to play as the most advanced of the midfield triumvirate.

The Manchester United star is given licence to contribute inside the final third, where either Pedro Neto or Francisco Conceicao should start on the right and Rafael Leao usually features on the left.

The central striker role will be time-shared between Goncalo Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, though the latter is most likely to start.

Predicted starting XI Portugal 4-3-3 Ronaldo Conceicao Leao B.Fernandes J.Neves Vitinha Mendes Inacio Dias Cancelo D.Costa ST Ronaldo RW Conceicao LW Leao CM B. Fernandes CM J. Neves DM Vitinha LB Mendes CB Inacio CB Dias RB Cancelo GK D. Costa

Portugal 2026 World Cup squad depth

Goncalo Ramos, who has become increasingly important at double European champions PSG, may be Cristiano Ronaldo's most credible challenger, but Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix and several others can operate as a false nine.

Finally thriving after several years in the wilderness, the latter even won Al Nassr's Player of the Season award ahead of Ronaldo, notching 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 Saudi Pro League games.

Furthermore, Pedro Neto and Francisco Trincao both offer able cover for Chico Conceicao on the right side of attack.

In midfield, Manchester City pair Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes both bring experience and versatility, while Ruben Neves adds some steel.

Defensive depth is less convincing: Tomas Araujo and Renato Veiga provide centre-back cover, while Nunes and Diogo Dalot can fill in on either flank.

Squad depth chart Portugal Ronaldo Ramos Felix Conceicao Neto Trincao Leao Felix Guedes B.Fernandes Bernardo R.Neves J.Neves Bernardo M.Nunes Vitinha R.Neves Samu Costa Mendes Veiga M.Nunes Inacio Araujo Veiga Dias Araujo Cancelo Dalot Semedo D.Costa Sa R.Silva Striker Ronaldo Ramos Felix Right winger Conceicao Neto Trincao Left winger Leao Felix Guedes Central midfielder B. Fernandes Bernardo R. Neves Central midfielder J. Neves Bernardo Samu Costa Defensive midfielder Vitinha R. Neves Samu Costa Left-back Mendes Veiga Centre-back Inacio Araujo Veiga Centre-back Dias Araujo M. Nunes Right-back Cancelo Dalot Semedo Goalkeeper D. Costa Sa R. Silva

Roberto Martinez: manager profile

© Imago

Appointed Portugal coach in January 2023, after Fernando Santos was sacked following a shock World Cup exit to Morocco, Martinez is beginning to disprove his doubters.

His hiring was questioned by much of the Portuguese public, given his Belgium tenure had ended without getting close to a major trophy despite managing their 'golden generation'.

The response has been quite stark. Under Martinez, Portugal have topped 100 goals within his first 40 matches and won the 2025 Nations League.

However, Euro 2024 ended in a quarter-final shootout defeat to France after a goalless draw, with Martinez mirroring the conservative decision-making that surely cost Belgium in previous tournaments.

Last year's World Cup qualifying campaign was not flawless either - notably the Selecao were defeated in Dublin.

While tactically flexible, his preferred formation is a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 that adapts based on the relative strengths of the opposition, and the Catalan coach has taken a pragmatic approach to the Ronaldo debate.

The 52-year-old managed Wigan Athletic and Everton before moving into international football, where his win percentage has substantially increased - from 45% at club level to 70% in charge of Portugal.

Roberto Martinez: Portugal record January 2023 to present, all games 40 games 40 Played 28 Won 7 Drawn 5 Lost 70.0% Win rate

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal's star player

© Iconsport / SUSA

The all-time leading scorer in men's international football, with 143 goals from 228 Portugal appearances, Ronaldo arrives at his sixth and final World Cup aged 41.

While that record speaks for itself, his prior appearances at FIFA's top tournament have produced a modest eight goals across five tournaments, leaving him two short of surpassing Eusebio's national record of nine.

Still lethal inside the opposition box, he topped the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with 28 goals in 30 games as Al Nassr claimed the title, and crucially he retains the faith of Martinez.

Yet his decline at the elite level has been apparent for some time: zero goals at Euro 2024 despite starting all five games, and just one at Qatar 2022, while the Selecao have scored freely whenever he has sat out.

Partly through frustration, Ronaldo received a red card for violent conduct against the Republic of Ireland in a qualifying clash last November, leaving his team short-handed and without their captain.

Highlighting his huge influence, UEFA then conveniently reduced the standard three-match ban to one in a decision that ensured his availability for Portugal's World Cup opener.

All that aside, the case for continuing to start 'CR7' is his prolific record, unique leadership, and the authority he holds within a squad that clearly reveres one of the game's greatest players to date.

Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr • Striker • Age 41 (born February 5, 1985) Captain 143 International goals (all-time record) 228 International caps 28 Saudi Pro League goals 25/26 8 World Cup goals (needs two more to surpass Eusebio) 22 World Cup appearances (Portugal record) 6th World Cup (final tournament)

Key players to watch

© Imago

Bruno Fernandes is in peak form, having broken the Premier League record for assists in a single season with 21 for Manchester United, who he also led back into the Champions League.

So far, the playmaker's 85 Portugal appearances have produced 28 goals and 24 assists, and he was the standout performer in qualifying. As well as creating 21 chances across six games, he hit a hat-trick in the 9-1 thrashing of Armenia.

Vitinha is the heartbeat of Portugal's midfield and arguably their most vital player. The PSG star finished third in the most recent Ballon d'Or vote and was named Player of the Match in last season's Champions League final.

Having completed more passes than anyone else across Europe's top five leagues in 2025-26 (5,234), his ability to control tempo gives the Selecao's system its rhythm and its defensive shape simultaneously.

Joao Neves is another of the most technically adept midfielders in global football, with his quick passing and positional intelligence at PSG perfectly complementing Vitinha.

The 21-year-old scored his first three international goals in that big win against Armenia and has made himself virtually undroppable for Portugal despite such stiff competition.

Francisco Conceicao brings directness and emphatic finishing from the wide-right position, with his willingness to run directly at defenders offering Portugal a crucial outlet - much as Rafa Leao does on the left flank.

The combined pace and quality of both also helps carry the tactical compromise of starting Ronaldo rather than Ramos up front.

Portugal 2026 World Cup strengths and weaknesses

Portugal: strengths and weaknesses Strengths The midfield: Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva represent a depth of technical quality and creative range that no other nation at this tournament can match Goals: Portugal have scored 100 goals in 40 games under Martinez, attempted more shots per game than any other European team in qualifying, and have brought eight forwards of genuine quality to North America Nations League confidence: last year's wins over Germany and Spain were evidence that Portugal can perform at their best against top opposition Emotional cohesion: dedication to performing in honour of the late Diogo Jota has given this squad a shared motivation, while the group dynamic under Martinez has been very settled Diogo Costa: the Porto goalkeeper is one of the best shot-stoppers in club football and also an exceptional penalty saver, giving Portugal a clear advantage in any shootout Weaknesses Ronaldo's diminishing output: no goals at Euro 2024, one at the 2022 World Cup, niggling injuries and an irresponsible red card in qualifying. At 41, the statistical and physical evidence points towards a player well past his best Martinez's big-game decisions: his Belgium tenure and Portugal's Euro 2024 campaign both ended with questions about whether he has good enough in-game management to outmanoeuvre elite coaches in knockout football Defensive depth: while Dias and Inacio are a decent first-choice pairing, reserves in the centre are less sound. Both full-backs' positioning can leave Portugal exposed in wide areas against top teams that attack with pace Leao's inconsistency: unstoppable at his very best, the AC Milan forward has endured a dismal 2026 at club level, and his fitness record remains a genuine concern

Portugal recent form under Roberto Martinez

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Portugal's form across 12 games before the World Cup began showed nine wins, one draw and two losses - a record that includes the Nations League title last June and a successful qualifying campaign.

The 9-1 victory over Armenia on November 16 - in which Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves scored hat-tricks in the absence of the suspended Ronaldo - was a particularly eye-catching result.

Yet, their shock loss to Ireland offered evidence of some vulnerability when the opposition is prepared to sit tight and strike on the break.

Three pre-tournament friendlies - a 2-0 win over the United States in April, plus victories over Chile and Nigeria this month - confirmed that the Selecao are in good shape ahead of the group stage.

Portugal form: Last 12 games under Martinez L W W D W W W D L W W W 8 Won 2 Drawn 2 Lost 67% Win rate Portugal 9-1 Armenia Armenia 0-5 (WCQ) Germany 1-2 (NL SF) Ireland 0-2 (A, L)

Portugal World Cup record

© Iconsport / PA Images

Portugal have appeared at nine World Cups since 1966, but their debut performance still remains their very best.

Eusebio and co left England with a bronze medal in 1966, when the Benfica legend scored nine goals and finished as the tournament's top scorer - that is the benchmark for Ronaldo's squad to beat.

The 60-year absence of another semi-final appearance reflects both the ups and downs of Portuguese football and a series of misfortunes across several talented generations.

Their most painful recent exits include a 2014 group-stage departure, the last-16 defeat to Uruguay four years later, and a quarter-final loss to underdogs Morocco at Qatar 2022.

Portugal: World Cup record 1966 to present Portugal all-time World Cup results by year Year Host Result P GF GA Notable 1966 England Third place 6 17 8 Eusebio 9 goals; lost SF 2-1 to England, beat USSR in 3rd-place game 1986 Mexico Group stage 3 2 4 Eliminated in group stage on return after 20-year absence 2002 Japan / South Korea Group stage 3 6 4 Shock group exit; Figo and co underperform 2006 Germany Fourth place 7 7 5 Ronaldo's debut WC; lost SF 0-1 to France, then 3rd-place game 2010 South Africa Quarter-finals 5 7 0 Lost to eventual winners Spain 1-0 in quarter-final 2014 Brazil Group stage 3 4 7 Ronaldo below his best; group exit despite beating Ghana 2018 Russia Round of 16 4 8 5 Ronaldo hat-trick vs Spain; lost R16 to Uruguay 2-1 2022 Qatar Quarter-finals 5 12 4 Ramos hat-trick vs Switzerland; lost QF 0-1 to Morocco 2026 USA / Canada / Mexico TBD June 17 to July 19, 2026

How Portugal qualified for the 2026 World Cup

© Imago / Zsombor Toth

Portugal qualified by winning UEFA Group F, which contained the Republic of Ireland, Hungary and Armenia, posting a record of P6 W4 D1 L1.

Averaging over three goals per game, the Selecao were led by veteran skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who hit five. His two strikes in the 2-2 draw with Hungary set a new record for World Cup qualifying goals across all European campaigns.

The journey ended with a stunning 9-1 victory over Armenia in Porto, where Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves both scored hat-tricks in Ronaldo's absence.

The only blemish was a 2-0 defeat in Dublin three days earlier, in which Ronaldo received a red card for violent conduct.

Portugal World Cup qualifying key results W4 D1 L1 September 6, 2025 Armenia vs Portugal (A) 0-5 September 9, 2025 Hungary vs Portugal (A) 2-3 October 11, 2025 Portugal vs Ireland (H) 1-0 October 14, 2025 Portugal vs Hungary (H) 2-2 November 13, 2025 Ireland vs Portugal (A) 2-0 November 16, 2025 Portugal vs Armenia (H) 9-1

Portugal 2026 World Cup prediction

© Iconsport / PA Images

Portugal will qualify from Group K quite serenely, even if the Colombia game on June 28 could be a contest for first place and the subsequent advantage it would provide.

Negotiating the first two knockout rounds is well within the scope of such a talented squad, but life will inevitably get much tougher from thereon.

The quarter-finals might be where it all comes to an end for Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup quest, as Argentina are possible opponents at that stage - still, one last showdown with Lionel Messi would be well worth watching.

Despite last year's Nations League success, Martinez has a dubious record in elimination games at the elite level, so the Selecao are unlikely to reach their first-ever final.

Sports Mole Prediction Quarter-finals The best midfield in the tournament and genuine goal-scoring depth make Portugal a serious contender, but the unresolved Ronaldo question and doubts about Martinez could make the last eight their ceiling Best case: Semi-finals Prediction: Quarter-finals Top scorer tip: Goncalo Ramos

Frequently asked questions