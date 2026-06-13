Chelsea transfer news: West Bromwich Albion in 'advanced talks' to sign 20-year-old talent

By Darren Plant | 13 Jun 2026 14:13

Chelsea are reportedly close to selling forward Jimmy-Jay Morgan to West Bromwich Albion.

Having retained their Championship status during the closing weeks of 2025-26, the Baggies are now in the market for new additions.

The EFL financial regulations are expected to restrict how James Morrison wishes to make changes to his squad ahead of next season.

Nevertheless, Morrison will be able to try to find value signings that could pay off in the short and long term.

According to Football Insider, that has resulted in the West Midlands outfit making a formal approach to secure the signing of Morgan.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Who is Jimmy-Jay Morgan?

The 20-year-old spent time with both Chelsea and Southampton during his academy days, a consequence of the travel involved when he was at Chelsea.

However, despite 21 goals from 46 outings for Chelsea's Under-21s, the England Under-20 international has never featured in the first-team squad.

Instead, his senior development has taken place on loan at Gillingham in League Two and Peterborough United in last season's League One.

Morgan enjoyed the best year of his career with the latter, contributing 14 goals and four assists from his 39 outings for Posh.

With just a year remaining on his contract, Chelsea are happy to cash in on the starlet, who will seemingly continue his career in the Championship.

Although a transfer fee is not mentioned, Chelsea paid in the region of £3m for Morgan in 2023 and will require at least £750,000 to make a profit from an amortisation standpoint. Therefore, it make take a figure in that ballpark to get a deal over the line.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Morgan deal would be shrewd business for Chelsea, West Brom

West Brom have released the likes of Jed Wallace and Daryl Dike since the end of last season, freeing up space in the final third.

Morgan may not necessarily become an immediate starter at The Hawthorns, but he is someone who can play in a number of positions and has the potential to become a long-term asset.

Over the course of a 46-game Championship season and with West Brom having sometimes been poor in attack last season, he will get opportunities to impress.

He also offers something different to Aune Heggebo and Josh Maja, who were both inconsistent in front of goal during 2025-26.