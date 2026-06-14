Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'receive £24.2m offer' from Premier League rivals for unwanted playmaker

By Darren Plant | 14 Jun 2026 12:28

Nottingham Forest have allegedly made a £24.2m offer for forgotten Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira.

On the back of winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final, the Gunners are well placed to make significant additions during the summer transfer window.

A recent report suggested that Mikel Arteta had already held discussions with an in-form playmaker ahead of 2026-27.

That comes at a time when at least one of his Premier League title-winning attackers could depart the Emirates Stadium.

Nevertheless, as per Fussball Transfers, Arteta could receive a major boost through the sale of an unwanted playmaker.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Nottingham Forest in surprise Vieira interest

Vieira has not made an appearance for Arsenal since the 2023-24 campaign, with the last two seasons having been spent on loan at Porto and Hamburg.

With the latter, the 26-year-old contributed seven goals and five assists from 29 appearances in the 2025-26 Bundesliga.

In terms of numbers, it is the Portuguese's best season since 2021-22, putting himself back in the spotlight for a major move.

Hamburg have turned down the opportunity to exercise a £19m buy option, leaving Vieira available to move elsewhere.

Forest head coach Vitor Pereira is seemingly prepared to place faith in his compatriot as he looks to ensure that the Tricky Trees are not involved in a relegation battle next season.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Do Nottingham Forest need a player like Vieira?

Across his four years contract to Arsenal, Vieira has only made 33 appearances in the Premier League, chipping in with two goals and five assists.

When Pereira already has Morgan Gibbs-White at his disposal, it is difficult to see where Vieira would fit in the starting lineup unless Gibbs-White played off the right.

Although there is the potential for Vieira to be viewed as a like-for-like alternative to James McAtee, Forest may struggle for permanent offers for the former England Under-21 star who cost £30m last summer.

There is a strong argument that Vieira would only be a backup option in the Forest squad and the money should be allocated elsewhere.