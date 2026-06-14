England vs. Croatia injury suspension list and return dates for World Cup clash: Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka latest

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 12:06

Eight years on from a memorable semi-final encounter, England and Croatia have the honour of opening World Cup 2026 Group L in Arlington on Wednesday night.

The Three Lions are still searching for their first final appearance since 1966 following the Chequered Ones' triumph at Russia 2018, where Zlatko Dalic's side then accepted the runners-up prize as France took home the trophy.

Thomas Tuchel led the Euro 2024 runners-up through a flawless qualification period, though, while Croatia dropped just one point en route to North America.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Wednesday's game.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Load monitoring

Type of injury: Discomfort

Possible return date: June 17 (vs. Croatia)

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is being closely assessed by the England medical team after ending the season with discomfort, but his availability for Wednesday's match is not believed to be under any threat.

© Iconsport / diebilderwelt

Status: Load monitoring

Type of injury: Discomfort

Possible return date: June 17 (vs. Croatia)

Likewise, Rice's Gunners teammate Bukayo Saka did not end the 2025-26 season in tip-top shape, but he should be given the green light to face Croatia this week.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Discomfort

Possible return date: June 17 (vs. England)

One-time Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car missed both of Croatia's warm-up friendlies against Belgium and Slovenia due to a minor injury, but the centre-back is now training again and expected to be part of the squad on Wednesday.

England vs. Croatia suspension list

Neither England nor Croatia have any players suspended for this match.