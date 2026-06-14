Spain vs. Cape Verde: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 14 Jun 2026 11:37

Spain and Cape Verde will begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns on Monday when they meet in Atlanta, Georgia.

The two nations are competing in Group H at this year's tournament alongside Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Spain vs. Cape Verde kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 5pm UK time on Monday evening.

Where is Spain vs. Cape Verde being played?

The World Cup fixture between Spain and Cape Verde will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United.

How to watch Spain vs. Cape Verde in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Spain and Cape Verde?

Spain are among the favourites to win the World Cup and will be looking to get off a perfect start on Monday by beating Cape Verde.

La Roja have enjoyed great success since Luis de la Fuente took charge following the 2022 World Cup, winning the 2023 Nations and the 2024 European Championship.

Spain have only won the World Cup once in their history and a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Pedri means they have a great chance of lifting the trophy for a second time this year.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, are making their World Cup debut this year and will be looking to pull off a major upset.

Despite their underdog status, Bubista's side enter the World Cup in good form having won their two pre-tournament friendlies against Serbia and Bermuda 3-0.

> Our full preview of Spain vs. Cape Verde can be found here