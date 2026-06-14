Preview: Argentina vs Algeria - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 14 Jun 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 12:05

Finally kicking off their World Cup 2026 campaign, reigning champions Argentina will start Group J by meeting Algeria in Kansas City on Tuesday.

La Albiceleste are attempting to become just the third nation to win back-to-back world titles, while the Fennec Foxes simply want to get out of the group.

Match preview

Only Italy and Brazil have ever retained the World Cup, but Argentina aim to join that elite club by the end of July, as they defend the global crown in North America.

This year's edition marks their 14th consecutive appearance, after they finished top of CONMEBOL qualifying for the first time since 2014.

A memorable 4-1 win over Brazil in Buenos Aires was without doubt the highlight, as Lionel Scaloni's experienced squad comfortably topped the 10-team table.

Collecting 38 points from 18 games confirmed their place, while inspirational captain Lionel Messi claimed the golden boot with eight goals across a marathon process.

Subsequent friendlies against less challenging opponents - such as Mauritania, Iceland and Puerto Rico - then produced seven straight wins, with 21 goals scored and just one conceded.

Now, their Group J opener awaits, and the last time Argentina failed to find score in their first World Cup match was back in 1990, when they famously lost 1-0 to Cameroon.

Since then, the South American heavyweights have won all six subsequent games against African opposition, which bodes well for their meeting with Algeria.

Yet, after unexpectedly losing to Saudi Arabia before finding the road to glory at Qatar 2022, Scaloni's side should take nothing for granted.

© Imago / app

These nations have only met once before: a June 2007 friendly, won 4-3 by Argentina at Camp Nou, with Messi netting his first international brace.

This time, both will be vying with Austria and Jordan to claim a top-two finish in Group J, which would guarantee progress through to the World Cup's knockout phase.

Ranked 28th by FIFA, Algeria are set for a fifth appearance at the finals, but their first since 2014, when they progressed through the group stage for the first and only time to date.

Now aiming to improve a modest record of three wins and only one clean sheet from 13 World Cup matches, the Fennec Foxes secured their ticket to North America in some style.

Algeria topped Group G in the CAF qualifiers, suffering just one defeat and confirming their place with one round remaining - and only two teams scored more goals across Africa.

While a quarter-final exit at this year's AFCON hinted at their potential, Vladimir Petkovic has since seen his side post some promising results.

Following two March friendlies - a 7-0 rout of Guatemala and a goalless draw with Uruguay - they beat the Netherlands and Bolivia earlier this month and have only conceded twice across their last six matches.

Argentina form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Algeria form (all competitions):

W L W D W W

Team News

© Imago / Photogamma

As ever, Argentina will be captained by Messi, who is set to make his 200th international appearance - and his 27th at the World Cup.

The Inter Miami man already holds that record, and having overcome a hamstring injury he will now become the first player to participate at six different editions.

Qatar 2022 penalty hero and undisputed number one, goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been cleared to play after breaking a finger before the Europa League final.

Reserve midfielder Leandro Paredes and utility man Nico Gonzalez are also expected to recover from muscular problems, but Lyon left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has been ruled out after straining a calf against Honduras; either Facundo Medina or Valentin Barco could deputise.

Meanwhile, Algeria will also be missing a left-sided defender, as Ramy Bensebaini is still struggling with an ankle injury; Samir Chergui and Zineddine Belaid are vying to take his place in the starting XI.

Marseille striker Amine Gouiri was selected for the squad after skipping AFCON with a shoulder issue, and he is usually supported by Wolfsburg's Mohammed Amoura.

In addition to laying on four assists, the latter top-scored in the CAF qualifiers with 10 goals from as many games; veteran winger Riyad Mahrez has been less productive of late but will still captain the side.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, La. Martinez

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui; Mahrez, Maza, Amoura; Gouiri

We say: Argentina 1-0 Algeria

This will be no easy warm-up game for the reigning world champions, as Argentina's toughest group fixture could come in the opening round.

Although Algeria boast a highly talented squad, Scaloni's side have been rock-solid at the back in recent months, so it will be a slim win for La Albiceleste.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.