World Cup Gameweek 2
Argentina
Jun 22, 2026 6.00pm
Dallas Stadium
Austria

Team News: Argentina vs. Austria injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Argentina vs. Austria injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Argentina will look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup's round of 32 when they face Austria on Monday at Dallas Stadium.

Lionel Messi guided his Argentine teammates to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Algeria on Wednesday, and they come into their clash with Austria in first place, though their opponents are second with three points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

ARGENTINA vs. AUSTRIA

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: Gonzalo Montiel (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, La Martinez

AUSTRIA

Out: None

Doubtful: Stefan Posch (broken jaw), David Alaba (muscle fatigue), Alessandro Schopf (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdzic

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