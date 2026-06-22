Colombia vs. Congo DR: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 17:58 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 18:01

Colombia and Congo DR will continue their 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest at Estadio Akron.

As it stands, Colombia are top of Group K on three points, while DR Congo are second, collecting a point from their group-stage opener against Portugal.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Colombia vs. Congo DR kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 3am UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Colombia vs. Congo DR being played?

The World Cup fixture between Colombia and Congo DR is being played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

The stadium is the home of Liga MX outfit Guadalajara.

How to watch Colombia vs. Congo DR in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Colombia and DR Congo?

Colombia will secure qualification for the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup as one of the top two teams if they manage to beat Congo DR in this fixture.

The South American team will progress as group winners, meanwhile, should they triumph, providing that Portugal do not overcome Uzbekistan.

DR Congo cannot make sure of qualification nor be eliminated in this match, but a victory would put them in a very strong position to reach the next round, even as a third-placed finisher.

Colombia were relatively comfortable in their opening match of the tournament, recording a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, while DR Congo produced an incredible performance to hold one of the pre-tournament favourites Portugal to a goalless draw.

> Our full preview of Colombia vs. Congo DR can be viewed here