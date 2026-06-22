Wissa in the spotlight as DR Congo target historic result against Colombia

By Alexis Pereira | 22 Jun 2026 19:12

DR Congo made an encouraging return to the World Cup stage. Fifty-two years after their previous appearance, the Leopards claimed the first World Cup point in their history by holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw. They may even feel frustrated not to have taken all three points after troubling the 2016 European champions and seeing Cedric Bakambu strike the post in the second half.

However, an even tougher challenge may now await.

On Tuesday in Guadalajara, DR Congo take on a Colombia side who began their campaign in perfect fashion with a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan. Alongside Portugal, the Cafeteros are viewed as the Congolese side's main rivals in the race for a place in the Round of 32. A win would move the Leopards significantly closer to a historic achievement.

Yoane Wissa expected to lead the charge

If one player embodied DR Congo's performance against Portugal, it was Yoane Wissa.

By opening the scoring against the Selecao, the Newcastle forward became the first Congolese player ever to score at a World Cup. It was a fitting reward for a player who now symbolises the ambitions of an entire nation.

The Newcastle attacker endured a disappointing season disrupted by injury, but he appears to have rediscovered his best form at exactly the right moment. Operating just behind Bakambu, he constantly stretched the Portuguese defence with intelligent runs, defensive work and rapid forward bursts.

© Iconsport / Trask Smith/Cal Sport Media

His pace repeatedly troubled Portugal's back line, while his tireless off-the-ball work perfectly reflected the principles established by Sebastien Desabre.

At 29, the former Lorient forward is competing in what is likely the biggest tournament of his career and is playing with a confidence rarely seen in a Leopards shirt.

Against a Colombian defence known for its solidity but occasionally vulnerable to balls in behind, his qualities could once again prove decisive.

Will Desabre stick with a back five?

Against Portugal, Sebastien Desabre opted for a five-man defence. With Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe and Steve Kapuadi in central defence, supported by Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as disciplined wing-backs, the Leopards produced an extremely solid display.

The system achieved exactly what it was designed to do. DR Congo frustrated Portugal for long periods while remaining dangerous on the counter-attack. Despite seeing much less possession, they created several clear-cut opportunities and came close to victory.

The key question is whether Desabre will repeat that approach against Colombia.

The Cafeteros present a very different challenge. Whereas Portugal prefer to dominate possession, Colombia are often more direct, more vertical and more aggressive in transition. Luis Diaz, Jhon Arias and captain James Rodriguez offer different types of threats.

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“The players showed incredible commitment and selflessness,” Sebastien Desabre told the post-match press briefing after DR Congo held @FIFAWorldCup favourites Port… pic.twitter.com/kpdy7nVOqo — Kawowo Sports (@KawowoSports) June 18, 2026

Desabre may therefore retain the back five to provide additional protection against Luis Diaz and Colombia's attacking full-backs. Equally, he could be tempted to revert to a four-man defence to add another player in attacking phases.

Another possibility would be to keep three central defenders while pushing Wan-Bissaka and Masuaku much higher up the pitch. That would effectively turn the system into more of a 3-5-2 than a 5-3-2 and allow DR Congo to apply greater pressure to Colombia's build-up play.

After the success of the Portugal game plan, Desabre's decision will be one of the defining tactical elements of this encounter.

Wan-Bissaka faces the Luis Diaz challenge

One of the most eagerly anticipated battles will pit Aaron Wan-Bissaka against Luis Diaz.

The Colombian winger remains the Tricolor's main attacking weapon. Quick, direct and relentless in one-on-one situations, the Bayern player represents a constant danger.

© Imago / Jorge Reyes / IMAGO / ImagenShop

To contain him, DR Congo will rely on one of the world's strongest defenders in individual duels. Wan-Bissaka delivered an outstanding performance against Portugal and will once again be one of the key figures in the Congolese setup.

More broadly, the midfield battle could be decisive. Colombia generally operate in a 4-2-3-1 system built around captain James Rodriguez. Even at 35, the former Real Madrid playmaker remains the team's creative heartbeat and continues to possess exceptional passing ability.

Lumumba Vea, the 12th man, has arrived

Away from the pitch, the Leopards have also received a symbolic boost.

Congolese supporter icon Lumumba Vea has finally secured his visa to travel to Mexico after missing both the Portugal match and the playoff fixtures played in Guadalajara.

Known throughout Africa since AFCON 2025 for his tribute to Patrice Lumumba, standing motionless during matches with one arm raised to the sky, he represents far more than an ordinary fan to many Congolese supporters.

His presence in the stands is expected to provide an additional emotional lift for a team already backed by a significant Congolese diaspora in Mexico.

Facing the world's 12th-ranked nation, the challenge remains immense. Yet after pushing Portugal all the way, DR Congo have shown they did not come to North America simply to make up the numbers.