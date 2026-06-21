World Cup 2026: Scaloni set to ring changes for Austria despite Algeria masterclass as injuries create fresh headaches

By Alexis Pereira | 21 Jun 2026 18:54

Despite a spectacular 3-0 opening win over Algeria, Argentina will continue to rotate their squad ahead of their second Group J fixture at World Cup 2026. Lionel Scaloni's side have yet to put together a sequence of games with every player fully available.

In training on Friday ahead of Monday's 6pm BST kickoff in Dallas against Austria, Scaloni welcomed Nicolas Tagliafico back into the fold. The left-back had missed the opener against Algeria, and his return meant all 26 squad members trained together for the first time at this World Cup.

However, according to Ole, another injury concern has since emerged behind closed doors at the Compass Mineral Center in Kansas — this time involving Gonzalo Montiel. The right-back is recovering from a muscular problem sustained against Algeria and will not be fit to start against Austria despite returning to group training. With Montiel unavailable, Nahuel Molina is expected to take his place.

© Imago / Camilla Stolen

Argentina had been dealing with a series of injury issues well before their departure for the United States, with high-profile names including Messi, Cristian Romero, Dibu Martinez and Nico Paz among those affected. In North America, Leonardo Balerdi was forced to withdraw from the squad entirely and was replaced by Marcos Senesi. Meanwhile, Leandro Paredes, Molina and Montiel were all working through fitness concerns of their own. In the opener, Molina — already recovered — took his place in the starting XI, with Facundo Medina filling in for Tagliafico.

Argentina expected to make changes against Austria

Despite having nearly all players available, Scaloni still has decisions to make about the XI that will take the field in Dallas. Tagliafico's involvement remains one of the key uncertainties.

The left-back may yet be rested and held back for the final group game against Jordan, even though he has been training alongside his team-mates — a positive signal for the coaching staff. For now, Medina is expected to retain the left-back berth for at least one more game.

At right-back, Molina returns in place of Montiel, who in addition to his injury was substituted at half time against Algeria without convincing. The River Plate man should feature from the bench, according to TyC Sports.

Another potential change involves the attack. Julian Alvarez could come into the starting lineup, competing with Lautaro Martinez for the centre-forward spot. The Inter Milan striker had started against Algeria — partly due to a minor injury suffered by Alvarez — with the Atletico Madrid man introduced as a substitute in the second half. In training, Scaloni has kept Martinez among the starters but has repeatedly tested Alvarez in various drills, suggesting a change remains possible.

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

In midfield, either Leandro Paredes or Exequiel Palacios could earn a starting berth. According to ESPN Argentina, Scaloni's coaching staff feel the need to explore variations in that area of the pitch. Palacios holds a slight edge, given that his rival has only just returned from injury.

There is also a possible further tweak. According to Ole, Saturday's session has revealed that Thiago Almada is no longer a guaranteed starter, as Nico Gonzalez has entered the coaching staff's thinking for a place in the XI against Austria. That change could allow Gonzalez to operate in a left-sided role and provide additional support for Medina at left-back.

The Austria threats that concern Scaloni

A win for Argentina on Monday would seal their place in the round of 32, and they are already aware of where Austria could cause them the most problems. According to Ole, the right side of Austria's shape is the biggest concern for Scaloni, with Stefan Posch and Konrad Laimer identified as the main headache.

© Imago

David Alaba is another player who could complicate matters for the Albiceleste. The 33-year-old is an automatic starter and the most talented figure in Ralf Rangnick's squad. Alaba has been operating as a second centre-back for Austria and, despite a difficult injury-plagued campaign last season, remains the key figure in this team.

Finally, Marcel Sabitzer represents Austria's primary attacking threat. The 32-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder — who has also had spells at Bayern Munich and Manchester United — is the main creative outlet Rangnick's side will rely upon in Dallas.