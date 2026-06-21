Argentina vs. Austria: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 Group J clash

By Anthony Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 23:16

Hoping to take one step closer to retaining their crown, Argentina will take on World Cup 2026 Group J rivals Austria at Dallas Stadium on Monday.

Lionel Scaloni's Albiceleste are huge favourites after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in their opener, courtesy of a hat-trick from record-chasing talisman Lionel Messi.

As for Das Team, manager Ralf Rangnick oversaw a 3-1 victory against Jordan on matchday one, but the reality of the game was much closer than the scoreline suggests.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Argentina face Austria in World Cup 2026 this week.

What time does Argentina vs. Austria kick off?

This clash will kick off at 6:00pm on Monday, June 22 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Argentina vs. Austria being played?

The champions will meet Austria at AT&T Stadium - known as Dallas Stadium for the World Cup - in Arlington, Texas. The ground that is home to the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

How to watch Argentina vs. Austria in the UK

TV channels

Fans can watch the game live on the BBC One TV channel in the UK.

Online streaming

Alternatively, the match is available to stream via BBC iPlayer and through BBC Sport Online.

Highlights

Highlights will be accessible on BBC iPlayer after full time, as uploaded to the BBC Football YouTube channel.

The official FIFA World Cup TikTok account will also post highlights from all of this summer's games.

What is at stake for Argentina and Austria?

Both teams have three points after the opening round of fixtures, and know that a potential winner on Monday would almost certainly guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

An additional incentive for Messi is the fact that his hat-trick against Algeria saw him move level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose as the player with the most goals in World Cup history (16).

Another strike from the 38-year-old would give him one more accolade to bolster his claim as the greatest to ever play the game.

Austria are appearing at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and taking all three points against the holders would be a memorable way to mark the occasion as they look for a place in the round of 32.