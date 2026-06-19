Tunisia vs. Japan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 07:49 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 07:52

Tunisia and Japan will continue their 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest at Estadio BBVA in Mexico on Saturday night.

Japan are currently second in Group F on one point, while Tunisia are bottom on zero points, so there is pressure on the latter heading into this clash.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tunisia vs. Japan kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 5am UK time on Sunday.

Where is Tunisia vs. Japan being played?

The World Cup fixture between Tunisia and Japan is being played at Estadio BBVA, which is located in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

How to watch Tunisia vs. Japan in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Tunisia and Japan?

Tunisia's journey at the 2026 World Cup will come to an end if they lose to Japan and then Netherlands overcome Sweden in the section's other match.

Herve Renard has been brought in to oversee the remainder of the World Cup following the shock sacking of Sabri Lamouchi after the opening match against Sweden, which ended in a 5-1 loss.

It would be some story if the 57-year-old could oversee a win for the African team over Japan, who will enter this game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Netherlands in their section opener.

Samurai Blue are currently second in the section on one point, two points behind leaders Sweden, and a win in this match would place them in an excellent spot heading into their final match of Group F, which comes against Sweden on June 25.

> Our full preview of Tunisia vs. Japan can be found here