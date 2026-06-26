Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola handed fresh Yan Diomande twist after 2026 World Cup revelation

By Lewis Blain | 26 Jun 2026 07:57

Liverpool's pursuit of Yan Diomande has taken another intriguing turn as the RB Leipzig wonderkid continues to enhance his reputation on the biggest stage of all.

The 19-year-old winger has helped the Ivory Coast reach the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup for the first time ever, with his performances only strengthening interest from a host of Europe's elite clubs.

While Liverpool remain among the frontrunners, the latest comments from Diomande himself suggest Reds supporters may have to wait a little longer before learning where his future lies.

What Yan Diomande said about his future after Ivory Coast made the World Cup knockouts

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

Diomande has refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding a potential move away from RB Leipzig, insisting his entire focus remains on the Ivory Coast's World Cup campaign.

Asked by Sky Sports where he expects to be playing once the tournament finishes, the teenage forward replied: "No, I don't know. I'm not thinking about my future after the World Cup."

He added: "I'm trying to put all my energy on the World Cup and see what is going to happen after, but I can't say anything about that."

The Reds are understood to be one of several clubs tracking Diomande closely after registering their interest earlier in the window.

They are reportedly willing to pay around £86 million, although Leipzig are believed to value the Ivory Coast international significantly higher, with Sky Sports News suggesting they would demand closer to £112 million before considering a sale.

There has also been confusion surrounding Andoni Iraola's pursuit in recent days after reports claimed a second Liverpool offer worth £96 million had already been rejected.

However, Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze has dismissed those claims, insisting no credible source has reported a fresh bid and that, as things currently stand, the Reds have not submitted a second offer.

Liverpool face Yan Diomande transfer twist as wait goes on

© Iconsport / PA Images

Diomande's latest comments make it increasingly clear that this transfer saga is unlikely to be resolved while the World Cup is still ongoing.

From Liverpool's perspective, there is little reason to rush negotiations while the player remains fully focused on international duty, particularly with every standout performance only increasing both his profile and, potentially, his asking price.

Equally, Leipzig remain under no immediate pressure to sell one of Europe's brightest young talents, so unless Liverpool decide to meet the Bundesliga club's lofty valuation, negotiations could easily stretch deep into the summer.

For Iraola, patience may be required. Liverpool's admiration for Diomande is obvious, but the latest twist suggests supporters should expect this story to rumble on until the Ivory Coast's World Cup adventure comes to an end and the teenager finally turns his attention back to club football.