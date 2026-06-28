Liverpool transfer news: Yan Diomande update as PSG will 'immediately' move for £100m RB Leipzig star under one condition

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 17:51

Paris Saint-Germain will make a move for Liverpool target Yan Diomande if he makes it clear his priority is PSG, the latest report has claimed.

The summer transfer window is still in its infancy, but it looks as if the biggest story of the summer will be the destination of RB Leipzig winger Diomande.

Both Liverpool and PSG are thought to have serious interest in the forward, who is competing for Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup.

Leipzig are reportedly reluctant sellers, with numerous stories emerging of Diomande's price tag being in excess of £100m.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins claims that PSG will make an immediate move to sign the 19-year-old if he makes it clear that he wants to join, but no official approach has been made to Leipzig yet, unlike Liverpool.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Why Andoni Iraola can get Yan Diomande

PSG are already in a position to challenge for the Champions League, and the French side are always seen as favourites for Ligue 1.

Liverpool cannot offer Diomande the same certainty of success in terms of silverware, but they demonstrated their ability to compete for titles in 2024-25 in Arne Slot's first season.

YAN DIOMANDE AT THE WORLD CUP Games: 3 Starts: 3 Goals: 0 Assists: 1 Big Chances Created: 3 Successful Dribbles per Game: 3.3 Total Duels Won per Game: 8.7

New boss Andoni Iraola will need a strong summer window if he is to guide the Reds to first place in the Premier League, and perhaps Diomande could be the missing piece in attack.

The departure of Mohamed Salah left a significant void in the final third, and the Leipzig winger may be keen to take the mantle and become the main man at Anfield.

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

Why Yan Diomande is so important to Liverpool this summer

Liverpool have been credited with interest in several other wingers this summer, but there is an argument that alternatives such as Said El Mala and Yankuba Minteh have not been nearly as impressive as Diomande.

Bradley Barcola would be the high-profile backup to the Leipzig star should the Reds fail to sign the Ivorian, though he prefers to operate on the left, meaning the Merseysiders would still need to search for a direct heir to Salah.

While Rio Ngumoha has experience on the right, he is at his best on the left, and it is imperative that the club strengthen their right flank in order to avoid leaving gaps in their squad in 2026-27.