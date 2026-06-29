Netherlands vs. Morocco: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Sam Varley | 29 Jun 2026 01:21 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 01:26

After successfully navigating the group stage, Netherlands and Morocco will do battle in Monterrey on Tuesday in a World Cup 2026 round-of-32 tie.

The two nations each managed seven points in the group stage, with Netherlands topping their group and Morocco finishing second in theirs on goal difference.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Netherlands vs. Morocco kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 2am UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Netherlands vs. Morocco being played?

The contest will be held at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, currently known as the Estadio Monterrey due to FIFA sponsorship rules.

The stadium has already hosted three games at the World Cup 2026, with this round-of-32 tie set to be its last.

Tunisia suffered heavy defeats in the first two World Cup games in Monterrey, losing 5-1 and 4-0 to Sweden and Japan, before the 53,529-capacity venue most recently saw South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 to book their knockout spot.

How to watch Netherlands vs. Morocco in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the ITV1 channel in the UK.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITV X, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Netherlands and Morocco?

Both nations made it back-to-back World Cup knockout spots in this summer's tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico with convincing group stage displays.

Netherlands, who fell at the quarter-finals stage in 2022 in Qatar, topped a tricky group F with two wins and a draw, firstly sharing the points against Japan.

The Oranje then beat Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 to qualify in first place, and they will now hope to take one step towards a first-ever World Cup trophy having reached the final three times in its history.

Morocco, meanwhile, cracked the semi-finals in the previous World Cup and again showed their quality in the group stage this time around.

The Atlas Lions began with a creditable 1-1 draw against Brazil, before beating Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2 in their final group outing in Atlanta.

With their quality and status in the international game continuing to grow, now sitting as high as sixth in the FIFA world rankings, Morocco will hope to begin the knockout stages with the major scalp of Netherlands.