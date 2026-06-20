World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates after Scotland defeat to Morocco leaves knockout hopes in balance

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jun 2026 09:09 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 09:29

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's latest World Cup 2026 live news blog on June 20!

Throughout the morning, we will be bringing you all the reaction to Scotland's narrow 1-0 loss to Morocco in Group C, which has left their qualification hopes hanging in the balance heading into the final matchday.

Make sure you stay completely up to date with our live commentary tool below!

World Cup 2026 news: What's happening today?

The fallout from the four World Cup fixtures on June 19 continues, as the USA celebrate joining co-hosts Mexico in the last 32 courtesy of their 2-0 victory over Australia in Friday's first encounter.

The Yanks' triumph preceded Morocco's nervy victory over Scotland and Brazil's comfortable beating of Haiti in Group C, in which three teams can only be separated by one point heading into a tantalising final matchday.

Friday's action concluded with a shock elimination, as after under-performing in Euro 2020, Turkey crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage courtesy of a dismal 1-0 loss to 10-man Paraguay.

Looking ahead, Saturday's schedule commences with a blockbuster battle between the Netherlands and Sweden in Group F, where Graham Potter's men can also secure a knockout spot with a game to spare.

Several hours later, Japan face Tunisia in the second Group F match, which succeeds the second round of fixtures in Group E, including the headline clash between Germany and Ivory Coast.

Ecuador and tournament debutants Curacao will also hope to put their first points on the board, while off the pitch, injury updates from the England camp on Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are eagerly anticipated.