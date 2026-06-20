Netherlands 5-1 Sweden: Not Brian Brobbey - this is Ronald Koeman's most important World Cup player

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jun 2026 20:41

The cliche 'served a taste of their own medicine' could not be used any more appropriately than on June 20, 2026, as the Netherlands subjected Sweden to the same fate that the Scandinavians condemned Tunisia to in their World Cup Group F mismatch.

A few days after Sweden boss Graham Potter masterminded a 5-1 annihilation of the Eagles of Carthage, the ex-Chelsea manager was on the receiving end of a 1-5 scoreline against a rampant Netherlands unit, who assumed control of the section in the process.

The latest instalment of the match that brought the Cruyff turn into prominence, the Dutch icon would have loved to witness his disciples running riot in Houston, where new starter Brian Brobbey and much-maligned Liverpool man Cody Gakpo hogged the limelight.

However, as praiseworthy as the attackers' contributions were, neither can rightfully claim to be Ronald Koeman's most influential soldier; that honour belongs to a Real Madrid-bound bombardier.

Netherlands 5-1 Sweden: Why Denzel Dumfries is Ronald Koeman's most important player

© Imago / DeFodi Images

As Sweden defended in a compact 5-3-2, either Donyell Malen or Crysencio Summerville would occupy Gabriel Gudmundsson, offering flying wing-back Denzel Dumfries time and space to pick out and orange shirt in the box.

Fatal error.

A staple of the Inter Milan team that reached two Champions League finals in three seasons, Dumfries amassed 55 goal involvements for the Nerazzurri, forever thriving in the wing-back role that offered him licence to bomb forward.

Getting into crossing positions is all well and good, but Dumfries consistently demonstrated the ability to get his delivery spot on, thanks both to the 30-year-old's exemplary execution and telepathic understanding with his teammates.

Two key passes from Dumfries led to two big chances created, and two big chances led to two assists from the Dutchman, whose first helper for Brian Brobbey was both perfectly weighted and timed; a split second more and the former may have been caught offside.

The rearguard action from Sweden for Dumfries's second assist left a lot to be desired, as five blue shirts defended against three orange ones in the penalty area, allowing the right-back to make the overlapping run he so craves completely unchallenged.

Nevertheless, Dumfries exhibited his experience and quality once more with another crisp first-time ball across the six-yard box, one that had just the right amount of venom to both surpass every Swedish shirt but not miss the boot of Gakpo.

No player boasts more assists than Dumfries over the last two editions of the World Cup - his four is level with Croatia's Ivan Perisic - and the 30-year-old has made a habit of crucial contributions in major tournaments too.

Netherlands 5-1 Sweden: Denzel Dumfries's major tournament X-factor

Denzel Dumfries major tournament record World Cup 2026*: 2 games, 2 assists Euro 2024: 5 games, 1 assist World Cup 2022: 5 games, 1 goal, 3 assists Euro 2020: 4 games, 2 goals, 1 assist

During the Netherlands' Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Turkey, it was Dumfries's ball that Mert Muldur turned into his own net for the winning goal in a 2-1 success for Oranje.

Dumfries almost single-handedly sent the Netherlands through to the last eight of the 2022 World Cup too, delivering a goal and two assists in a 3-1 last-16 win over the USA, before admittedly letting himself down with his red card in the quarter-final loss to Argentina.

One year prior, Dumfries's two goals and one assist at Euro 2020 were of paramount importance to the Netherlands' progression to the knockout rounds, further highlighting his affinity for performances on the biggest stage.

While Dumfries's offensive feats stand out - and rightly so - the Real Madrid new boy also registered a 100% success rate from three tackles on Saturday night, helping to ensure that Sweden would seldom experience the counter-attacking joy they did against Tunisia.

The withdrawal of Jurrien Timber through injury left three right-back options in the Dutch squad; Dumfries, midfielder-turned-defender Mats Wieffer, and Lutsharel Geertruida, who has never scored or assisted for his country and has bagged just two goal involvements in the last two seasons at club level.

Dumfries's prospective absence would therefore deprive Koeman of a critical attacking outlet, but for a vital final group game against Tunisia, the Bernabeu-bound full-back will be up to his usual tricks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, you have been warned.