Ivory Coast 1-0 Ecuador player ratings: Yan Diomande shines, Amad Diallo seals it - the Elephants rated

By Axel Clody | 15 Jun 2026 05:20

Winning against Ecuador at the death (1-0) in the early hours of Monday morning in Philadelphia, Ivory Coast struck a massive blow in their opening match at the 2026 World Cup. Here are the Ivorian player ratings.

In a fixture marked by three shots hitting the bar (two of them for Ecuador), the difference came from the feet of Amad Diallo, the decisive scorer in the 90th minute. Time to run through the Elephants' individual performances from this opening match at the 2026 World Cup.

Yahia Fofana - 6/10

Saved twice by his bar against Valencia and Minda in the first half, the Ivorian goalkeeper then narrowed the angle well at the start of the second half, forcing Valencia to hit the post. Above all, he made an important save against Plata and produced several strong claims in his box late in the contest.

Guela Doue - 5/10

Hero of Ivory Coast's win over France in a warm-up, Guela Doue had a more mixed evening against Ecuador. Beaten more than once, he was notably caught napping on the Minda effort that hit the bar, which could have proven costly, and the Strasbourg player lost a few dangerous balls despite a decent contribution going forward. Replaced in the 89th minute by Odilon Kossounou.

Wilfried Singo - 6/10

Switched to right-back in the closing minutes after Kossounou's introduction, Wilfried Singo produced a spectacular surge before finding Amad Diallo brilliantly for the goal. That is what will stay in the memory from his match, even if his display over 89 minutes at centre-back was a touch more uneven. In his trademark style, with marauding runs, the Galatasaray man lost some avoidable balls and at times showed a degree of nerves, although he was steadier in the second half.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 4.5/10

Overall, the centre-back was sharp in his interventions and won eight of his 11 duels. But the issue lay in the nerves he displayed on certain plays, giving the impression that he could crack at any moment. That was the case on the Valencia effort that hit the bar, where he cracked under the striker's pressing and was dangerously dispossessed.

Ghislain Konan - 5/10

A Ghislain Konan kind of match. No real highlights but no real mistakes either, the left-back held his flank well. Going forward, his contribution was more limited, and he lost the ball too easily on one of his rare forward bursts at the start of the second half.

Yan Diomande - 7/10

Deployed on an unusual right wing, Yan Diomande was the best Ivorian player on the pitch. He is best known for his dribbling, but it was above all his bursts and his passes that allowed Ivory Coast to make the difference against Ecuador. Pulling the strings on every good play, he set up Wahi twice and then Pepe on Ivory Coast's main chances before the goal. If you had to pick faults, you could point to his shot from inside the box sent into the stands, and a less impactful finish to the match on his usual left wing after Amad Diallo's introduction.

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Seko Fofana - 5.5/10

After spending the Africa Cup of Nations as a backup, Seko Fofana confirms he is well and truly back in Emerse Fae's plans. His first half was disappointing, however, as he mainly slowed the play down, although the Porto midfielder did turn up in the battle, which incidentally earned him a yellow card for a foul on Caicedo. His second half, marked by forward runs and a few shots attempted, proved more encouraging. Replaced in the 77th minute by Ibrahim Sangare.

Franck Kessie - 5/10

The Elephants' captain delivered the battle that was expected of him in midfield, as his yellow card received before half-time for a foul on Hincapie shows. Despite his efforts in the press, his role in the build-up was, however, too limited.

Bazoumana Toure - 4/10

The surprise of Emerse Fae's starting eleven, the 20-year-old left winger had a difficult match. Despite some good initiatives, including his cross-shot that became Ivory Coast's first attempt of the match, the young Hoffenheim talent generally lacked impact and struggled to win his duels. Replaced in the 56th minute by Amad Diallo (7/10). Left on the bench in surprising fashion at the start, Ivory Coast's best player at the last Africa Cup of Nations confirmed his status as the boss by opening the scoring with a fine placed finish in the 90th minute.

Nicolas Pepe - 5/10

Started in a role as a second striker with plenty of freedom, Nicolas Pepe offered an interesting contribution by positioning himself between the lines. Generally accurate and incisive in Ivory Coast's quick transitions, the Villarreal winger even fashioned two good situations in the first half, but Franco sacrificed himself to block his shot on the first, and it was Wahi who unfortunately blocked his second. Replaced in the 77th minute by Christ Inao Oulai, who brought plenty of energy and intensity to the midfield. It would be incomprehensible if he did not start the next match.

Elye Wahi - 4.5/10

Started as the centre-forward, Elye Wahi had two of Ivory Coast's best chances, but his shot on the swivel was repelled by Galindez at point-blank range in the first half, and then his attempt found the bar at the start of the second half. Unlucky, he also blocked Nicolas Pepe's strike before the interval. A committed display from the striker on loan at Nice from Eintracht Frankfurt, but he was generally too isolated and luck deserted him. Replaced in the 56th minute by Ange-Yoan Bonny.

Emerse Fae - 7/10

By leaving Amad Diallo on the bench at kick-off, Emerse Fae had made a bold call. The Ivorian manager decided to bring on the Manchester United wonderkid at the hour mark, switching Yan Diomande to the left wing, and his decision was rewarded. Christ Inao Oulai's introduction also brought a lot of dynamism, and Singo's late switch to the right flank for the closing minutes proved decisive.