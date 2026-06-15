Everton summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for David Moyes’s side in 2026 window

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jun 2026 06:40 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 06:40

David Moyes is determined to steer Everton into Europe after watching his side fall away from top-eight contention and settle for a 13th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Players in a variety of positions have been linked with a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, while a couple of Toffees stars are believed to be on the radar of some top clubs.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Everton’s confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

Everton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Merlin Rohl (CM | £18m from Freiburg)

Everton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Seamus Coleman (RB | released)

Tyrique George (RW | End of loan from Chelsea)

Jack Grealish (LW | End of loan from Manchester City)

Everton net spend: Summer 2026

Everton total spend summer 2026: £18m

Everton total income summer 2026: £0m

Everton net spend summer 2026: -£18m

Latest Everton transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / Action Plus

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Harry Wilson (Fulham)

John Stones (Free agent)

Out

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Idrissa Gueye (leave upon expiration of contract)

Iliman Ndiaye (Manchester United)

You can find a complete list of the latest Everton transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.