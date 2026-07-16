Preview: Dundee vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jul 2026 15:30 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 15:58

Everton kick-start their pre-season campaign with a trip to Scotland where they will face Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday afternoon.

While the Toffees were last in action on May 24 when they lost 1-0 at Tottenham in their final Premier League game of last season, the Dark Blues have already played in five matches this summer, including two competitive fixtures.

Match preview

After navigating through troubled waters for a couple of seasons at the wrong end of the Premier League table, Everton’s ship has been steadied by manager David Moyes since his return to the club in 2025.

The Toffees were contenders for European qualification last season, but they had to settle for a second successive 13th-placed finish in the top flight after failing to win any of their final seven league fixtures (D3 L4).

Securing a top-half finish for the first time in six years and ending the club’s nine-year drought without European football is high on the agenda for Moyes heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

The Scotsman has already bolstered his Everton squad with the arrivals of midfielder Hayden Hackney and winger Tyrique George this summer, the latter joining on a permanent deal following a short-term loan last season.

Everton first-team squad reported back to the club’s Finch Farm training base last Friday, completing a series of baseline tests, before travelling to their pre-season training camp at St Andrews ahead of this weekend’s match against Dundee.

The Toffees will conclude the month of July with away friendlies against Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City, before travelling to Germany to face Hamburger SV and Stuttgart. However, they will return to Scotland for a clash with Newcastle United at Murrayfield Stadium on August 12, before ending pre-season on home soil against Lille.

© Imago

Dundee are gearing up for their fourth consecutive campaign in the Scottish Premiership after finishing eighth in the table in 2025-26, two places and one point better off than the previous season.

The Dark Blues ended the season on a high with a 3-2 home win over Aberdeen in mid-May, and Steven Pressley’s side have since juggled friendly fixtures with group-stage games in the 2026-27 Scottish League Cup.

Dundee recorded one win, one draw and one defeat across three friendlies against Livingston (2-0 loss), Paksi (2-1 win) and Brechin (1-1), and they have since made a positive start in the Scottish League Cup, winning their opening two Group D games against Airdrieonians and Annan Athletic.

They came from behind twice to beat Championship side Airdrieonians 4-2 at Dens Park last Saturday, before cruising to a 5-0 away victory over League Two outfit Annan on Tuesday, netting all five goals in a rampant second-half display.

Before concluding the group stage with games against Ross County and Clyde, Dundee will prepare for their friendly with Everton, which represents their first match against English opposition since beating Fleetwood Town 3-2 in July 2023 during a pre-season trip to Ireland.

Dundee pre-season form:

L

W

D

Dundee form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson picked up an injury in the win over Airdrieonians and subsequently missed the victory against Annan last time out, making him a doubt for Saturday’s fixture.

Alan Forrest joined from Hearts earlier this week and the winger could be in contention to make his debut, while fellow new recruit Owen Bevan will be hoping to force his way back into the defence after being replaced by Aaron Donnelly against Annan.

Charlie Reilly has scored three goals in two Scottish League Cup games, including a brace last time out, and he may continue in an advanced central role behind striker Simon Murray. However, Pressley is likely to rotate his side to keep his players fresh for next week’s fixtures.

As for Everton, Jarrad Branthwaite was limited to only 10 Premier League appearances during a injury-hit 2025-26 season, but the centre-back now hopes to have put his hamstring woes behind him and has taken part in pre-season training this week.

New recruit Hackney is available to make his first appearance for the Toffees, while the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Tarkowski, James Garner, Thierno Barry and Jake O’Brien are also in contention to play.

However, first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will not be involved as he is preparing to represent England in the third-placed playoff at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday, while Nathan Patterson and Iliman Ndiaye have been given an extended period of rest.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

O’Hara; Wright, Astley, O. Bevan, Oosenbrugh; Besir, Westley, Bland, Jones; Reilly; Murray

Everton possible starting lineup:

Travers; O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Aznou; Hackney, Garner; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

We say: Dundee 1-3 Everton

While Dundee enter the fixture on a high after back-to-back wins and hold a distinct fitness advantage with five matches already under their belt this summer, their tendency to rotate the squad ahead of domestic cup fixtures may blunt their competitive edge.

Consequently, even with heavy legs from their initial baseline training camp, Everton's superior top-flight quality should shine through to secure a multi-goal victory on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.