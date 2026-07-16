Chelsea transfer news: Major Trevoh Chalobah update as Serie A club 'ready to close the deal' for England international

By Darren Plant | 16 Jul 2026 15:58

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is allegedly on the brink of finalising a transfer to Como.

The Blues academy graduate was an unused substitute as England suffered a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final.

Chalobah could be handed a start in Saturday's third-placed playoff against France, with several players who have not been handed minutes in line to feature in Miami.

However, the 26-year-old will also be eager to resolve his club future at a time when Chelsea have been open-minded to a sale.

Inter Milan and Como have both been credited as admirers, while Chalobah is open to a move to Italy.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Como to win Chalobah race?

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Como will seemingly win the race for Chalobah.

The report alleges that Cesc Fabregas' club are 'ready to close the deal' after already failing with two offers.

Chalobah is said to be ready to complete a transfer to Como, who have qualified for next season's Champions League.

While a transfer fee is not mentioned, it has previously been claimed that Chelsea's valuation of Chalobah was £35m.

That stance comes when the versatile defender has two years remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

© Iconsport / Alberto Gardin / ZUMA Press Wire

Chalobah Chelsea exit to kick-start Alonso signings?

If Chalobah completes a move away from the West Londoners, Chelsea are expected to press ahead with acquiring a replacement.

Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix has been heavily linked with Chelsea, while Como's Jacoba Ramon could plausibly move in the opposite direction in a separate transfer.

Alonso's is currently prioritising signing a left-sided defender, centre-back and central midfielder.