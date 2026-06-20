Sandro Tonali transfer latest: Newcastle United 'respond' to massive Tottenham Hotspur bid

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jun 2026 00:59

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly seen an opening bid of around £80m for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali rejected.

The Italy international has emerged as a leading target for Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who is seeking a new conductor in the engine room after steering the North Londoners away from relegation danger last term.

Tonali arrived at St James' Park from AC Milan three years ago and is under contract until 2029, with Newcastle also holding an option for a further 12 months.

As a result, the Magpies are said to be under no pressure to cash in this summer and would only consider a departure for a huge fee.

Newcastle have already sanctioned the high-profile sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, banking £69m from the winger's switch to Camp Nou.

Newcastle 'stand firm' as Spurs and Man City circle Tonali

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Spurs' offer is understood to have landed earlier this week, but Sky Sports News reports that Newcastle wasted little time in turning down the proposal for one of their most prized assets.

De Zerbi is understood to have identified Tonali as an ideal fit for his possession-heavy approach, targeting the 26-year-old as a midfielder who can dictate tempo and improve the technical level of his squad.

Manchester City are also believed to hold an interest in the former Milan man, while simultaneously pursuing Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Tonali has three years remaining on his current deal at St James' Park, plus that club option for an extra season, further strengthening Newcastle's position at the negotiating table.

The Italy international cost the Magpies £55m in 2023 and has since become a key component of their midfield structure.

What Tonali pursuit tells us about De Zerbi's Spurs rebuild

© Imago / Sportimage

Spurs' pursuit of Tonali comes amid a broader overhaul of the squad as De Zerbi attempts to imprint his philosophy on the club.

The North Londoners have already snapped up Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, while agreeing a £52m deal for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

The above source reveals that teenage defender Luka Vuskovic could yet depart, with Brighton tabling an improved £45m bid and the highly rated 19-year-old keen on a move after impressing on loan at Hamburg.

In midfield, a permanent deal for Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha remains on the table after a set option expired, although Sporting Lisbon are also monitoring the situation.

Spurs are additionally in the market for a new winger to eventually succeed Heung-min Son, another striker capable of operating across the front line and, potentially, a goalkeeper if Guglielmo Vicario returns to Serie A, underlining the scale of De Zerbi's summer rebuild at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.