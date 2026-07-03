Why Mexico vs. England could be moved to 7pm kickoff as FIFA plan major World Cup change

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jul 2026 20:06 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 20:20

FIFA are set to move England's World Cup 2026 last-16 clash with Mexico forward by six hours due to the threat of thunderstorms in Mexico City, according to reports.

The knockout battle between the Three Lions and El Tri has been scheduled for a 1am kickoff UK time on Monday morning at the Estadio Azteca; 6pm on Sunday for local fans in Mexico City.

England boss Thomas Tuchel had urged parents to let children stay up and watch the nation in action in the early hours of the morning, while pubs were confirmed to be open until 5am.

However, those measures could now be for nought, as BBC Sport claims that the governing body are expected to move England's match to 12pm local time due to a storm warning.

What time would Mexico vs. England kick off in the UK?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Should FIFA decide to reschedule the contest to 12pm local time, the game would begin at 7pm in the UK - a much more manageable time for supporters, businesses and law enforcement.

After earlier claims that the move was under consideration, FIFA are now understood to be making firm plans to reschedule the contest after learning of the forecasts.

The governing body are yet to officially announce any decision, though their regulations state they have the right to "cancel, reschedule or relocate" matches "at its sole discretion".

Should FIFA indeed reschedule the contest, confirmation should be announced within the next few hours, and a time change is now considered increasingly likely to happen.

England's Morgan Rogers reacts to proposed Mexico kickoff time change

© Iconsport / SPI

England players were taking part in training when the news broke, and Morgan Rogers was asked about the potential time change when talking to the media on the practice pitches.

Responding to the journalist - who claimed that the scheduling switch would be made official "soon" - Rogers replied: "It's just another obstacle to overcome.

"We'll take it how it is, whatever the task is or problem we face, we'll attack it as a whole team and just try to overcome it."

Two matches at the World Cup so far have been delayed due to weather; France and Iraq faced a two-hour half-time delay in their group-stage game, before Mexico vs. Ecuador was postponed by an hour in the last 32.

Inclement weather could also impact the last-16 clash between Brazil and Norway in New Jersey, where kickoff could reportedly be moved forward an hour to 8pm UK time.