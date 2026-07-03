Preview: Mexico vs England - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jul 2026 16:13 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 16:21

England climb their version of Mount Everest in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, when the Three Lions face Mexico 2,200 metres above sea level at the Estadio Azteca in their World Cup 2026 last-16 showdown.

Thomas Tuchel's charges survived a monumental scare to overcome DR Congo 2-1 in their first knockout clash, while the co-hosts' impeccable run continued with a 2-0 beating of a below-par Ecuador.

Match preview

Pubs in England will be keeping fans hydrated into the early hours of Monday morning, and Three Lions supporters in North America now ought to be hailing the enforced hydration breaks at the World Cup, after Wednesday's Powerade-fuelled fightback against a spirited Congolese side.

The effervescent Brian Cipenga capitalised on shoddy England defending to propel the Leopards into a shock lead, which Congo maintained heading into the final 15 minutes thanks to inspired goalkeeping from Lionel Mpasi, but who else but Harry Kane would register a devastating double to send the Three Lions through.

As five-goal Kane quietly stakes his claim for another Golden Boot, England revelled in their first World Cup win after conceding the opening goal since that fateful day in 1966, although the inquest into another underwhelming performance soon took centre stage.

It took until the 30th minute for England to have a shot on target against DR Congo - their longest wait in a World Cup match to date - and Wednesday's win fell under the 'job done' category rather than one that truly enhanced their favourites status in our World Cup betting strategy.

Now anticipated to face their toughest challenge in North America yet, England return to the high-altitude Azteca for the first time since that infamous loss to Argentina in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, and little more needs to be said about Mexico's magnificent showings on Diego Maradona's playground.

Mexico vs. England World Cup 2026 Last 16 Match Preview | "I've Got A Bad Feeling"

Beating four-time winners Germany is one thing, getting the better of Mexico in Mexico City was a different ball game entirely for Ecuador, who became El Tri's latest Azteca victims in Tuesday's straightforward 2-0 success for the co-hosts.

Julian Quinones - the man who started the scoring at the World Cup as a whole - appropriately struck Mexico's maiden goal of the knockout rounds, before teeing up Raul Jimenez to put Javier Aguirre's men out of sight.

Exorcising demons that had haunted them for four decades, Mexico's merited victory snapped an eight-game losing run in World Cup knockout matches - the longest such streak ever - as they won a post-group-stage tie for the first time since the aforementioned 1986 edition.

Mexico FIFA Ranking 15 Participations 17 Best Result Quarters Our Prediction Last 16 Player to watch At 17, Gilberto Mora has already represented Mexico from the U-15s to the senior squad, and his performances at the U-20 World Cup attracted interest from Real Madrid. Playing at Xolos de Tijuana, he is by some distance the most exciting young player in the Mexican pool heading into this tournament. Read the full World Cup 2026 guide →

The statistics make for the most pleasant reading possible for the El Tri faithful; four wins from four, zero goals conceded, six wins in a row in all tournaments, and a 12-match unbeaten run all told since a 2-1 friendly loss to Paraguay in late November.

The Azteca factor remains impossible to ignore too, as Mexico have never lost a World Cup game at this venue - earning eight wins and two draws from 10 games - and their undefeated streak across competitive and non-competitive matches at the ground stands at 26, since a 2013 reverse to Honduras.

However, each of the last four head-to-heads between Mexico and England has been won by the Three Lions, although not since 2010 - when Glen Johnson, Ledley King and Peter Crouch were on target - have the two quarter-final hopefuls crossed paths.

Mexico World Cup form:

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Mexico form (all competitions):

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England World Cup form:

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England form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

England have suffered their fair share of injury scares at the World Cup so far, and the latest saw Declan Rice forced off towards the end against DR Congo, although the Arsenal man was seemingly only suffering from cramp and exhaustion.

Rice ended up filling in as an auxiliary right-back in the last 32 amid injuries to Jarell Quansah (ankle) and Reece James (hamstring), the latter of whom recently offered a reassuring update but is not expected to make a rapid recovery in time for the last 16.

Once again, Tuchel's biggest selection dilemmas lie out wide, where Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon in particular - the first England player to register multiple World Cup goal involvements as a substitute - have staked their claims for starts.

In contrast, Mexico came out of their last-32 win over Ecuador with no fitness concerns whatsoever, after 17-year-old playmaker Gilberto Mora came through a historic first World Cup start unscathed.

The Tijuana wonderkid became the second-youngest player to make the first XI for a World Cup knockout match - just 20 days older than Pele in 1958 - and Aguirre must weigh up whether to persist with Mora or lean on the more experienced Brian Gutierrez.

An unforeseen star of the Mundial, Quinones has been involved in four Mexico goals so far; one more goal or assist would set a new national team record at a single World Cup.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

We say: Mexico 1-1 England (a.e.t, England win on penalties)

Monday's result hinges on whether we see pre-hydration break England or post-hydration break England for the majority of the match, which Tuchel has confessed his players will be at a "huge disadvantage" for due to the 7,220-foot elevation.

But the subs can make the difference again - even if all they need to do is provide renewed energy, get through the 120 minutes and make their mark from the penalty spot to earn a date with Brazil or Norway.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.