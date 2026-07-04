Mexico vs. England: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 round of 16 game

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jul 2026 20:42

England can book their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Monday if they get the better of Mexico at the Azteca.

Thomas Tuchel will worry about his Three Lions side given they needed to come from behind to beat Congo DR 2-1 in the round of 32, whereas Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 in the previous round and have been very impressive so far.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Mexico take on England at the World Cup.

What time does Mexico vs. England kick off?

This match kicks off at 1am on Monday, July 6 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Mexico vs. England being played?

England will travel to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a ground with a capacity of 87,523.

Perhaps the biggest problem for England will be preparing for the altitude considering the ground is 7,220 feet (2,240m) above sea level, which could impact physical performance.

How to watch Mexico vs. England in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on the BBC One TV channel.

For those unable to stay up late, the match will be available spoiler-free on BBC Two at 7.10am.

Online streaming

Alternatively, the game can be streamed live via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Online service.

A spoiler-free re-run of the game will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer at any time that suits fans that are not able to stay up late.

Highlights

Goals should be posted by the BBCMOTD X (formerly Twitter) account as they go in, and highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the BBC Football YouTube channel, while the official FIFA World Cup TikTok account will be posting highlights from every match at this summer's tournament.

What is at stake for Mexico and England?

The end of the group stage has ramped up the intensity of the World Cup significantly, with even a single mistake a potentially fatal one.

England needed Harry Kane to produce two moments of magic late on against Congo DR to avoid elimination in the round of 32, and their performances have been far from convincing this summer.

Mexico have been one of the standout teams at the World Cup, winning all four of their games without conceding a goal.

Backed by a home crowd, it is easy to see how they might start quickly against England, but the Three Lions have the quality necessary to create chances.

Tuchel will be expected to guide England to the quarter-finals irrespective of the altitude and atmosphere at the Azteca, and anything other than progression will be seen as failure.

>>Click here to check out Sports Mole's preview for Mexico vs. England