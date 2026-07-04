Mexico vs. England: Is Harry Kane the greatest Three Lions player of all time?

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 16:19

Ahead of England's last-16 clash with Mexico at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses Three Lions captain Harry Kane.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "It's a really interesting debate"

Mexico vs. England World Cup 2026 Match Preview

It's a really interesting debate. There are so many wonderful England talents and it's always difficult to compare players from different generations.

You have Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore, iconic figures for England who achieved so much for the national side. More recently, Wayne Rooney is someone I would place towards the top of that list.

It's hard, and while I want to give a clear answer, I'm struggling because I don't think there is one.

Looking at Rooney's goals at World Cups, he only got one World Cup goal, which is staggering given how many goals he scored for England overall and what an iconic player he was.

He performed a lot better for England in the European Championship, but to have just one World Cup goal is remarkable.

Kane has drawn level with Just Fontaine, now on 13 World Cup goals.

He's unfortunate that Messi and Mbappe have been so good this summer and seem to be pulling clear, because Kane would be right in that argument if they weren't doing so well.

World Cup performances will always define for me how good a player is, because it's the hardest tournament to find the back of the net for a striker.

The fact he's done that 13 times in 15 games for England is astounding. His contribution to football as a whole is 82 goals, more than anyone else for England.

I want to say yes or no but I'm finding it hard, so I'd prefer to say he's probably top three. If he wins the World Cup for England this summer, then maybe he is number one.