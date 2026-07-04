Thomas Tuchel warned he could face England sack with disastrous Mexico World Cup result

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jul 2026 15:12

England manager Thomas Tuchel could lose his job if the Three Lions are "well beaten" by Mexico in the last 16 of the World Cup, Stan Collymore has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Originally hired on an 18-month contract until the end of the current competition, Tuchel was handed an extension by the FA until Euro 2028 after overseeing a stellar start to life in the hotseat.

Under Tuchel's wing, England qualified for the World Cup with a 100% record and no goals conceded, and the Three Lions will face Mexico on Monday morning for the right to face either Brazil or Norway in the quarter-finals.

However, England have failed to convince in North America so far, drawing 0-0 with Ghana, requiring two second-half goals in a 2-0 win over Panama and needing Harry Kane heroics to edge out DR Congo 2-1 in the last 32.

While Collymore feels that Tuchel could have a home Euros working in his favour, the former Liverpool and England striker expects the German to go if the Three Lions lose heavily at Estadio Azteca.

Stan Collymore sends Thomas Tuchel England sack warning before Mexico

© Iconsport / Abaca

"If we'd lost the previous game, I'd have expected Thomas Tuchel to hand in his resignation," Collymore replied. "It's his team, his squad and his staff, so ultimately the responsibility sits with him.

"I've always said England's par at this tournament is probably a quarter-final. We're a very good European side, but I don't think we're at the level of France or Spain. If England beat Mexico and then lose to Brazil, most people would probably say that's about right.

"But if England are comfortably beaten by Mexico, even taking into account the conditions at the Azteca, and you combine that with some of the performances and the controversy surrounding his squad selections, then there would be real pressure. Tuchel might even feel, professionally, that he'd fallen short of expectations.

"The only thing working in his favour is that Euro 2028 will be played in Europe, with completely different travelling and climate demands. Decision-makers may decide he's a European coach and deserves another opportunity under European conditions. But if England are well beaten by Mexico, I think that would probably be the end of the road."

Collymore's comments suggest that captain Kane saved his manager's job in the last 32, where the Bayern Munich talisman netted his 12th and 13th World Cup goals after overtaking Gary Lineker for the most all-time for England against Panama.

Which other England players need to step up against Mexico?

Mexico vs. England World Cup 2026 Last 16 Match Preview | "I've Got A Bad Feeling"

Kane and Jude Bellingham combined for both of England's goals in their final group game, before Anthony Gordon came off the bench to set up the former's strikes in the DR Congo victory.

However, Gordon was one of the players Collymore name-checked when asked which of Tuchel's troops need to up their game against Mexico, responding: "I think it's got to be England's wide players.

"I'd expect England to be much more reactive than proactive against Mexico. They're not going to be chasing the game all over the pitch. I think we've got the players to play with a low block, with Bellingham, Rice and Anderson sitting in front of the back four, keeping possession when we can.

"Harry Kane can drop deeper as well, and I can see him picking the ball up midway inside England's half and playing one of those trademark passes in behind.

"Whether it's Saka, Rashford, Gordon or Eze, those wide players have to get on their bikes, drive forward on the counter-attack and put quality balls into the box for Kane and Bellingham arriving late.

"That's the type of game England need to play. For it to work, it's the starting wide men and the players who finish the game that need to be at their very best. Not necessarily maximum intensity because of what the Azteca demands physically, but they need to produce those tactical, clinical counter-attacks that can really hurt Mexico."

England are still facing uncertainty over Reece James and Jarell Quansah's fitness for the last-16 clash, but Tuchel has received a boost over Declan Rice, who was forced off early against DR Congo.

Stan Collymore was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetTOM.