Spain lineup vs. Belgium: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 quarter-final as teen star Yamal aims to make his mark

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 Jul 2026 16:43 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 17:11

Set for a quarter-final clash in Los Angeles, former winners Spain will meet European rivals Belgium on Friday, as World Cup 2026 nears its climax.

Little changed from their successful formula at Euro 2024, La Roja have benefited from keeping a settled side so far, and head coach Luis de la Fuente is likely to name a familiar starting XI.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will start on the right wing, having already completed 17 dribbles at this year's tournament.

Meanwhile, Alex Baena is expected to fill in for Nico Williams on the left - the latter is still short of full fitness after an adductor injury.

Spain's top scorer at these finals, Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal has racked up 17 goals from his last 17 international starts.

Though Pedri was far from his brilliant best against Portugal, Fabian Ruiz will probably stay on the bench, alongside Mikel Merino, who scored as a substitute last time out.

Dani Olmo and 2024 Ballon D'Or winner Rodri should complete a high-quality midfield, but De La Fuente faces another tough call at right-back, where Marcos Llorente will look to displace Pedro Porro.

Despite stiff competition - in the shape of Joan Garcia and David Raya - Spain's undisputed number one is Unai Simon. Having racked up six straight clean sheets, the latter has not conceded a single goal at the World Cup for 609 minutes.

Spain possible starting lineup: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

> Click here to see how Belgium could line up for their World Cup quarter-final against Spain