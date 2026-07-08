Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso eyes bargain striker as 'serious option' to replace Liam Delap

By Lewis Blain | 08 Jul 2026 12:16

Chelsea are considering another change to their attack as Xabi Alonso prepares for his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Delap has struggled to make an impact since arriving from Ipswich Town, and the Blues are now exploring several possible additions to replace him up front.

And now, Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as a particularly attractive option, especially given his potential availability on a free transfer.

Chelsea make Dusan Vlahovic their top striker target

© Imago

Chelsea are exploring the former Juventus star as a 'serious option' to strengthen their striker department this summer, according to reports.

The Blues have previously been in contact with the Serbia international's representatives, and his availability as a free agent could make him one of the biggest opportunities of the summer window.

Chelsea are also considering alternatives. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been linked but could cost around £60 million, while Igor Thiago and Francesco Pio Esposito are other names reportedly under consideration.

Victor Osimhen remains the superstar option, although the finances required to complete a deal would likely be considerably more complicated.

Vlahovic would still command significant wages and a sizeable signing-on fee, but Alonso would be getting an experienced striker without paying a transfer fee.

Is Dusan Vlahovic better than Liam Delap?

© Iconsport / Sportimage

The numbers certainly suggest that Vlahovic would represent a significant upgrade on Chelsea's current number nine.

Delap has scored only three goals in 47 appearances since completing his £30 million move from Ipswich Town in June 2025. Vlahovic, meanwhile, has found the net 117 times in 276 appearances across his spells with Fiorentina and Juventus.

The Serbian has achieved those numbers in a different league, but his record still points to a far more reliable goalscorer.

Vlahovic would also bring greater experience and a stronger presence in the penalty box to Alonso's attack. Still only 26, he should still have his prime years ahead of him and would arrive with plenty to prove in a new league.

There are some financial risks attached to any high-wage free transfer, but Chelsea need more goals from their centre-forward.

On both experience and scoring record, Vlahovic looks comfortably better equipped than Delap to provide them.