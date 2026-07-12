Preview: Levski Sofia vs Borac Banja Luka - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 12 Jul 2026 15:32

Levski Sofia and Borac Banja Luka will meet at Stadion Georgi Asparuhov on Tuesday evening for the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie.

The two teams were made to settle for a 1-1 draw in the first leg, leaving everything all square going into this meeting.

Match preview

Levski Sofia won their first Parva Liga title since 2008-09 in 2025-26, which ensured they would enter the qualifying rounds for the chance to compete in the Champions League this term.

Having failed to qualify for any European competition since their back-to-back Europa League appearances in 2009-10 and 2010-11, the Blues will be eager to put together a strong qualifying campaign and book their place in one of the three European tournaments.

Levski Sofia's first match back in the Champions League qualifiers since a devastating playoff defeat in 2009-10 saw them come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Borac Banja Luka in the first leg of the first qualifying round.

Julio Velazquez's side were narrow favourites heading into the clash and were the better of the two teams on the day, taking 15 shots to Borac's six, but were forced to come from behind to secure the draw.

Now set to return to their home ground for the second leg, Levski Sofia will certainly be the favourites to record a victory and book their place in the next round, especially as they have lost just one of their last 16 matches at home.

Borac Banja Luka, meanwhile, have consistently competed for a place in European competition in recent seasons, most notably making it to the Conference League Round of 16 in 2024-25.

After failing to secure a Champions League qualifying place last term, the Red-Blues will be hoping to progress past the first qualifying round for just the third time in their history.

Despite Levski Sofia holding the home advantage in this second leg, Vinko Marinovic's side boast an impressive record on the road, remaining undefeated in their last 15 away fixtures.

Borac Banja Luka do, however, have an underwhelming record away from home in European competition, winning only two of their last 18 away matches.

Levski Sofia Champions League form:

Borac Banja Luka Champions League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Armstrong Oko-Flex arrived from the bench to score the equaliser for Levski Sofia in the first leg, and the forward could be rewarded with a start here.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the team that fought from behind to secure the 1-1 draw in the first leg could start on Tuesday.

As for Borac Banja Luka, Marinovic may decide to name an unchanged team from the one that featured in the first leg last week.

Goalscorer Luka Juricic should continue to lead the line, while a midfield three of Sandi Ogrinec, Matej Deket and Milos Jojic could also remain.

Levski Sofia possible starting lineup:

Vutsov; Kamdem, Dimitrov, Serafimov, Maicon; Serginho, Trdin, Bouras; Oko-Flex, Reinaldo, Bala

Borac Banja Luka possible starting lineup:

Cetkovic; Rogan, Pascual, Sanicanin, Herrera; Ogrinec, Deket, Jojic; Hrelja, Juricic, Savic

We say: Levski Sofia 2-0 Borac Banja Luka

Levski Sofia were the stronger team in the first leg despite failing to secure the victory, but with the home support providing a further advantage in the second leg, we expect the hosts to secure the win on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.