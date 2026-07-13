Barcelona president Joan Laporta issues major update on Raphinha's future amid exit talk

By Matt Law | 13 Jul 2026 08:36

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club have no interest in selling Raphinha during this summer's transfer window.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Raphinha's future, with clubs from the Saudi Pro League thought to be willing to pay a substantial fee to sign the Brazil international.

Raphinha will be 30 in December, and there have been suggestions that Barcelona would be willing to listen to serious offers for the attacker.

However, Laporta has closed the door on a summer departure, with the Barcelona president insisting that the Brazilian is "crucial" for the La Liga champions.

“Raphinha will stay. We have no interest in him leaving Barca. He’s a key player. With Gordon and Adeyemi, I see that we’re strengthening the attack, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to let Raphinha go, as he’s crucial for us," Laporta told reporters.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Laporta: 'Raphinha not leaving Barcelona'

Raphinha had a disappointing 2026 World Cup for Brazil, only making two appearances at the competition due to a hamstring injury, with the attacker not fit enough to play against either Japan or Norway in the knockout round of the competition.

Since arriving at Barcelona from Leeds United in July 2022, Raphinha has represented the Catalan outfit on 177 occasions, scoring 75 goals and registering 59 assists in the process.

Raphinha's best season with the Catalan side came in 2024-25, when he managed 34 goals and 26 assists in 57 appearances in all competitions.

The forward had his fitness issues last term but still came up with 21 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances for Hansi Flick's team.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona are boosting their attack this summer

The addition of Anthony Gordon led to increased speculation surrounding Raphinha's future, while Barcelona have also agreed to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

However, Laporta has insisted that Raphinha is not available for transfer.

Robert Lewandowski has left the club on a free transfer this summer, while there is currently speculation surrounding the future of Ferran Torres.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona's leading target in the final third of the field, with the La Liga champions still hopeful that they can sign the Argentina international in the current window.