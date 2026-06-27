Man Utd transfer news: Marcus Rashford transfer 'preference' revealed amid Tottenham link

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Jun 2026 16:43

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur, although the England international has different plans for his future.

The 28-year-old is currently representing England at the 2026 World Cup, and his future at Old Trafford is expected to be resolved after the tournament.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 49 appearances to help the Catalan giants win the La Liga title.

Despite his impressive performances, Barcelona opted against activating their £26m option to sign him permanently, resulting in his return to his parent club.

The Blaugrana instead spent £69m to sign Rashford's England teammate Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, and are now only interested in another loan move.

Marcus Rashford preference amid Tottenham transfer link

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rashford has a contract at Old Trafford until 2028 and a £40m release clause that applies to every club except Manchester City and Liverpool.

Tottenham have reportedly expressed an interest in signing the England forward, but are unwilling to trigger his release clause.

According to the i paper, Rashford has no desire to join another Premier League club, a stance that will come as a blow to the North London side.

Marcus Rashford future: What happens next?

© Imago

With no club currently willing to meet Rashford's valuation, the Red Devils could lower their asking price to around £25m, which may represent the best fee they can realistically expect.

Barcelona are continuing to monitor Rashford's situation and could return with another loan proposal if no club manages to agree a permanent deal.

Man Utd have no intention of sanctioning another temporary departure, preferring instead to sell the 28-year-old outright to generate funds for new signings.

Michael Carrick could also choose to reintegrate Rashford into his squad during pre-season, while a strong World Cup campaign with England would only increase his appeal in the transfer market.