Man United transfer news: Three Premier League clubs 'express interest' in highly-rated goalkeeper Radek Vitek

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 12:23 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 12:25

Hull City, Coventry City and Ipswich Town are reportedly among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek this summer.

The 22-year-old impressed in a loan spell at Championship outfit Bristol City during the 2025-26 campaign, keeping 12 clean sheets in 41 league appearances.

Vitek has a contract at Man United until June 2028, and it had been claimed that he would be back-up to Senne Lammens at Old Trafford during the 2026-27 campaign.

However, having had an excellent season in the Championship, it is understood that 6ft 6in stopper now wants to be a number one in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, promoted clubs Hull, Coventry and Ipswich have all been in touch to register their interest in signing Vitek this summer.

© Imago / Action Plus

Hull, Coventry, Ipswich 'interested' in Vitek move

The report claims that Man United would ideally like to sign the goalkeeper to a new contract and then loan him out, but the Red Devils are also open to a permanent sale.

Lammens had an excellent first season at Old Trafford and will remain Man United's number one goalkeeper for next term despite Vitek's standout 2025-26 campaign.

Vitek made the move to Man United in 2020, but he has never played for the first team, spending time out on loan with Accrington Stanley and FC Blau-Weiss Linz before the move to Bristol City.

There will be big changes in the Red Devils goalkeeping department this summer, as Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana are both set to leave Old Trafford.

© Imago

Onana, Bayindir 'set' to leave Man United this summer

Bayindir is likely to return to Turkey, having struggled during his time at Old Trafford, while Onana could join Trabzonspor on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell last term.

Tom Heaton has signed another contract extension to remain as Man United's number three, but the Red Devils require genuine back-up for Lammens.

Leeds United's Karl Darlow and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Sam Johnstone are viewed as potential targets, in addition to Angus Gunn, who is leaving Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.