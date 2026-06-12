Man United transfer news: Trabzonspor president issues major update on Andre Onana future

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 07:16 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 07:18

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan is expecting his club to keep hold of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroon international spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Trabzonspor from Man United, making 33 appearances for the Turkish outfit, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

As it stands, Onana is due to return to Man United for pre-season training, and there had been claims that he was hopeful of being given the opportunity to battle for the number one spot at Old Trafford next term.

However, that is highly unlikely to be the case, with Senne Lammens having an excellent 2025-26 campaign, and Man United are believed to be planning to bring in a new goalkeeper to support the Belgian, with Altay Bayindir set to move on.

Onana helped Trabzonspor finish third in Turkey's top flight last season, with the club securing qualification for the Europa League playoff round.

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Trabzonspor expecting to keep Onana this summer

There have been suggestions that Besiktas are also keen, but Trabzonspor's president is confident that his club will be able to keep the 30-year-old.

Under the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules, Man United need to sell Onana for approximately £20m to avoid suffering a loss.

"I think Andre Onana will stay with the team. We’ve met his financial demands," Dogan told Ajansspor. "The fans like him too. He’s a decent bloke.

"I don’t think we’ll have any problems. I don’t think he’ll find the same level of interest in him anywhere else. So I think he’ll stay with the team."

© Imago

Will Trabzonspor sign Onana on a permanent basis?

There have been claims that Trabzonspor will look to complete another loan move for Onana to avoid paying a transfer fee this summer, but that is unlikely to appeal to Man United.

The problem for the Red Devils, though, is that there is not a great deal of interest in the Cameroonian, so the English club may ultimately have to accept another loan.

At the very least, Man United should look to include a mandatory purchase option, with a permanent switch potentially instead going through during next summer's transfer window.