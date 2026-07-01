Tottenham given immediate Antonin Kinsky contract verdict after Guglielmo Vicario transfer development

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jul 2026 14:36

Tottenham Hotspur are making the right decision in entrusting Antonin Kinsky ahead of Guglielmo Vicario's expected exit, a former Spurs goalkeeper has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Lilywhites announced on Tuesday that Kinsky had signed a new contract with the club until 2031, after enjoying an unexpected renaissance in the latter stages of the campaign.

The 23-year-old's Tottenham career was ostensibly close to dead in the water after a nightmarish evening against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, where he made two errors leading to goals and was taken off in the 17th minute.

However, Kinsky took his chance in the Premier League after Vicario underwent hernia surgery, keeping crucial clean sheets against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton while pulling off a save-of-the-season contender against Leeds United.

The Czech shot-stopper started each of Tottenham's last seven Premier League games of the season as Spurs staved off relegation, and he is expected to be Roberto De Zerbi's number one moving forward.

Brad Friedel backs Antonin Kinsky to become Tottenham's number one

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sports Mole recently spoke to ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel, who admitted that he was not surprised at the developments and backed Kinsky to displace Vicario as the established first choice.

"Vicario hasn’t looked comfortable for a while now," Friedel said. "At the end of last season Kinsky looked comfortable in goal, made a few crucial saves and after the night in Madrid, he has bounced back really well.

"I like him. He is imposing, he has confidence, has belief in his own ability and De Zerbi it seems has given him confidence as well. So I do think he can take the number one jersey and show everyone how good a keeper he is."

Despite his strong end to the season with Tottenham, Kinsky was not nominated for the Czech Republic's World Cup 2026 squad, being cut from the final selection after being named in the preliminary team.

What is the latest on Guglielmo Vicario's Tottenham future?

© Iconsport / Fred Dides / Icon Sport

Even though Vicario recovered from his operation in time for the end of the season, De Zerbi left the 29-year-old on the bench in matches against Chelsea and Everton.

Vicario was Tottenham's undisputed number one before undergoing hernia surgery, but during the latter months of the campaign, speculation began to swirl over a return to Italy for the ex-Empoli man.

A move to Juventus is now seen as increasingly likely for Vicario, who is about to enter the final two years of his Spurs contract he signed upon his arrival in 2023, meaning that this summer is Tottenham's best chance to recoup a maximum fee.

Furthermore, Martin Dubravka's arrival on a free transfer from Burnley suggests that De Zerbi is planning for life with Kinsky as his number one, the Slovakian as his number two, and Vicario out of the picture.

The Italian has kept 29 clean sheets in 117 appearances for Tottenham, who paid £15.9m to bring him to North London three years ago.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill's World Cup odds.