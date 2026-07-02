World Cup
Portugal
Jul 3, 2026 12.00am
Toronto Stadium
Croatia

Team News: Portugal vs. Croatia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Portugal vs. Croatia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / SUSA

One of the most evenly matched fixtures in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup sees Portugal meet Croatia at BMO Field on Friday morning, with both sides still chasing a first title at the tournament.

Both nations finished as runners-up in their respective groups, with the Selecao placing second in Group K, while the Checkered Ones fell one point short of England in Group L.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

PORTUGAL vs. CROATIA 

PORTUGAL

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

CROATIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Sucic, Modric, Kovacic; Baturina, Budimir, Perisic

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