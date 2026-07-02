Tottenham reach agreement for Sandro Tonali as details of the deal 'revealed'

By Saikat Mandal | 02 Jul 2026 05:44

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for the in-demand Italian star, with Roberto De Zerbi looking to add more quality to his midfield.

The North London club reportedly broke their transfer record a few days ago when they struck an agreement to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85m.

It has been widely reported that Spurs have been working on a separate deal for Tonali alongside Fernandes as well, and it now appears they have struck another record-breaking agreement.

Tottenham agree Sandro Tonali deal?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

According to The Athletic, Spurs have reached an agreement with the Magpies in a deal that could reach £100m.

The two clubs began negotiations last month, and Tottenham have now proposed an offer that Newcastle feel is too good to turn down.

Spurs will reportedly pay an initial £92.5m for Tonali, with a further £7.5m in add-ons based on multiple Champions League qualifications.

Newcastle believe the add-ons are highly achievable and that the package will eventually reach £100m, allowing them to reinvest in the squad to strengthen multiple areas.

Busy transfer window for Tottenham

© Imago / Every Second Media

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July 2023 for a fee in the region of £60.5m and has since become a key player for Eddie Howe's side.

Last season, the Italian made 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals as the Magpies finished 12th in the Premier League.

Spurs already have Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall in their squad, but it has been widely reported that the Swedish midfielder has informed the club of his desire to move on.

Newcastle have reportedly shown interest in signing Gray and submitted an offer, but Spurs rejected it quickly.

It has already been a busy summer for Tottenham, with Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi arriving on free transfers and Jan Paul van Hecke joining from Brighton & Hove Albion for £52m.