Man United transfer news: Three new targets ‘identified’ including one Premier League player

By Oliver Thomas | 25 Jun 2026 07:55 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 07:57

Three goalkeepers have reportedly emerged as targets for Michael Carrick’s Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are preparing for life back in the Champions League next season after Carrick steered the club to a third-placed Premier League finish in the 2025-26 campaign.

Man United are yet to formally announce any new signings this summer, but Brazilian midfielder Ederson is expected to become their first, joining from Atalanta BC for around £35m.

Midfield reinforcements are a priority for Man United this summer following the departure of Casemiro and expected exit of Manuel Ugarte, with Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba all featuring high on their list of targets.

The 20-time English top-flight champions are also keen to improve their options in other positions within their senior squad, with the goalkeeping department an area that is set for a reshuffle.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man Utd on the hunt for a new goalkeeper to support Lammens

It is widely expected that Andre Onana will leave Man United this summer, as there are no plans to re-integrate the Cameroon international into Carrick’s first-team plans.

Onana spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor after experiencing an error-strewn two-year spell at Old Trafford.

Current number two Altay Bayindir is also set to leave in search of regular game time, while academy graduate Radek Vitek, 22, is the subject of interest from newly-promoted Hull City.

According to The Mirror, Man United have subsequently identified Leeds United’s Karl Darlow and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Sam Johnstone as experienced shot-stoppers who can support No.1 goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Darlow, Johnstone, Gunn emerge as Man Utd transfer targets

Darlow, 35, became Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper during the second half of last season, but he is out of contract at the end of this month and is yet to accept the club’s offer to extend his deal.

As for Johnstone, he is a product of Man United's academy, but the 33-year-old never made a single first-team appearance for the club before departing in 2018, seven years after making his professional debut on loan at Scunthorpe United.

Johnstone conceded 24 goals in 12 Premier League appearances for Wolves last season and has two years remaining on his contract ay Molineux.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Angus Gunn is also a potential target for Man United after being released by Nottingham Forest.

The 30-year-old free agent, currently representing Scotland at the 2026 World Cup, is familiar to Red Devils director of football Jason Wilcox, who worked at Manchester City at the same time Gunn came through the Citizens’ academy.

Gunn never played for the senior Man City team, and went on to represent Norwich City, Southampton, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest, making only one appearance for the latter last season.