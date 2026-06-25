World Cup Gameweek 3
Tunisia
Jun 26, 2026 12.00am
Kansas City Stadium
Netherlands

Team News: Tunisia vs. Netherlands injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Tunisia vs. Netherlands injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026
© Imago / DeFodi Images

Tunisia face Group F leaders Netherlands at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, playing for nothing but pride.

The Eagles of Carthage are already mathematically eliminated following their 4-0 loss to Japan on matchday two, while their European opponents recorded an emphatic 5-1 win over Sweden in the group's other fixture to be top of that section heading into the final round of group games. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

TUNISIA vs. NETHERLANDS

TUNISIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dahmen; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri; Slimane, Hannibal; Chaouat, Saad, Mastouri

NETHERLANDS

Out: None

DoubtfulBrian Brobbey (knock), Memphis Depay (thigh), Quinten Timber (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo

 

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