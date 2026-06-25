Team News: Tunisia vs. Netherlands injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Joshua Cole | 25 Jun 2026 05:49

Tunisia face Group F leaders Netherlands at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, playing for nothing but pride.

The Eagles of Carthage are already mathematically eliminated following their 4-0 loss to Japan on matchday two, while their European opponents recorded an emphatic 5-1 win over Sweden in the group's other fixture to be top of that section heading into the final round of group games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

TUNISIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dahmen; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri; Slimane, Hannibal; Chaouat, Saad, Mastouri

NETHERLANDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Brian Brobbey (knock), Memphis Depay (thigh), Quinten Timber (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo