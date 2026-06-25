Team News: Tunisia vs. Netherlands injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Tunisia face Group F leaders Netherlands at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, playing for nothing but pride.
The Eagles of Carthage are already mathematically eliminated following their 4-0 loss to Japan on matchday two, while their European opponents recorded an emphatic 5-1 win over Sweden in the group's other fixture to be top of that section heading into the final round of group games.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.
TUNISIA vs. NETHERLANDS
TUNISIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dahmen; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri; Slimane, Hannibal; Chaouat, Saad, Mastouri
NETHERLANDS
Out: None
Doubtful: Brian Brobbey (knock), Memphis Depay (thigh), Quinten Timber (concussion)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo