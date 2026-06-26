Player Ratings: Netherlands 3-1 Tunisia player ratings: Van Hecke shines with 8.5 as clinical Oranje wrap up Group F in style

By Alexis Pereira | 26 Jun 2026 02:40

Netherlands rounded off the group stage in dominant fashion, beating Tunisia 3-1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to win Group F with seven points. Ronald Koeman's side top the section ahead of Japan and Sweden, and will now face Morocco in the last 32 on Monday rather than Brazil, who finished top of Group C.

Jan Paul van Hecke was outstanding, Brian Brobbey decisive once again, and Denzel Dumfries provided the creative spark from the right flank for the second successive match. Tunisia showed moments of quality — particularly from Hannibal Mejbri and Hazem Mastouri — but were never close to preventing a comfortable Oranje victory.

Netherlands top Group F, as Japan finish runners-up ✅#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2026

Tunisia player ratings vs. Netherlands — World Cup 2026

GOALKEEPER

Aymen Dahmen — 5.5/10

DEFENDERS

Yan Valery — 5/10

Ellyes Skhiri — 4.5/10

The Tunisia captain was involved in an almost comic own goal in one of the game's first moments of real danger, turning a Dumfries cross into his own net. He worked to recover — blocking shots and clearing his lines — but never fully shook off the early error, and it coloured the entirety of his performance.

Montassar Talbi — 5.5/10

Amine Ben Hamida — 6.5/10

The standout defender in Tunisia's five-man backline. He registered 13 defensive contributions, won the majority of his duels and was the most reliable presence across the rearguard as Tunisia came under sustained pressure throughout.

Ali Abdi — 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Anis Ben Slimane — 5.5/10

Rani Khedira — 5/10

The brother of Germany's 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira endured a difficult afternoon. He was substituted in the second half having registered just 16 touches of the ball and giving possession away on four occasions. A limited contribution when the game demanded more.

Hannibal Mejbri — 7/10

Tunisia's principal creative presence. The Burnley midfielder provided the assist for Mastouri's goal with a precisely flighted corner and consistently tried to drive forward down the left flank to spark transitions for his side. He was the most effective outlet Tunisia possessed, even if the overall attacking output remained modest.

Ismael Gharbi — 6.5/10

Alongside Hannibal, the most threatening of Tunisia's attacking midfielders and a genuine danger on the ball in tight areas. He used his dribbling ability to escape the Dutch press on several occasions and helped his side create rare moments of offensive promise, including a presentable early opening in the first minute.

FORWARD

Hazem Mastouri — 7.5/10

The evening's best performer from a Tunisia perspective. He scored his side's goal and was the consistent target for their longer deliveries and crosses, holding up the ball effectively as a pivot and providing a physical focal point that kept the Dutch defence occupied even as the scoreline moved against the North Africans.

SUBSTITUTES

Mohamed Belhad Mahmoud — 5/10

Elias Achouri — 5/10

Mortadha Ben Ouanes — 5.5/10

Firas Chaouat — 5/10

Sebastian Tounekti — No rating

Netherlands player ratings vs. Tunisia — World Cup 2026

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen — 6/10

Largely untroubled in a first half in which the Dutch controlled almost every aspect of the game, and not seriously tested in the second period either beyond the set piece that brought Tunisia's goal. Composed when asked.

DEFENDERS

Denzel Dumfries — 7.5/10

The Real Madrid full-back was central to both of the Netherlands' opening two goals, driving to the byline on the right flank and delivering dangerous crosses that consistently caused problems. A high-energy and purposeful performance that confirmed his status as one of the team's most important attacking outlets.

?? Netherlands have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2026

Jan Paul van Hecke — 8.5/10

The standout performance of the evening on either side of the pitch. Scored Netherlands' third goal with a decisive header from a corner, was imperious in every defensive engagement and distributed the ball with exceptional quality — finishing the match having completed in excess of 120 passes in a display that demonstrated exactly why Koeman trusts him as a starting centre-back at a World Cup.

Virgil van Dijk — 7.5/10

Provided a crucial assist with an aerial flick from a set piece for the second goal and was dependable and authoritative at the back throughout, closing in on yet another 100-pass tally in a match-management performance of consistent excellence.

Nathan Ake — 6.5/10

MIDFIELDERS

Frenkie de Jong — 6.5/10

Ryan Gravenberch — 6/10

Tijjani Reijnders — 6.5/10

Active and willing in the final third, making runs into the area and looking to contribute in the penalty box. His involvement in the second goal was noteworthy but his wider creative influence was slightly below expectations over the course of the match.

FORWARDS

Donyell Malen — 6/10

Brian Brobbey — 8.5/10

Would have opened the scoring had Skhiri not turned Dumfries' cross in before he could arrive, but was credited with Netherlands' second goal and was the dominant physical presence up front throughout his time on the pitch. His ability to hold the ball, draw defenders and create space for those around him makes the Sunderland striker one of the best false-nine options available to any team at this World Cup. Substituted for the return of Memphis Depay.

Cody Gakpo — 5.5/10

A below-par showing from the Liverpool forward after his high-impact earlier group stage performances. He created very little and struggled to find the pockets of space he had exploited so effectively against Sweden. A performance to put behind him quickly ahead of the last 32.

SUBSTITUTES

Teun Koopmeiners — 6/10

Justin Kluivert — 6/10

Memphis Depay — 5.5/10

The Corinthians forward had under 20 minutes to make an impression and largely failed to do so. He miscued from close range in an acrobatic attempt that summed up a brief and largely ineffective cameo.

Crysencio Summerville — 6.5/10

The West Ham United winger made the most positive substitute contribution, showing the direct running and energy that had been missing from the Dutch attack in the second half.

Noa Lang — No rating

On for fewer than ten minutes and given insufficient time to merit assessment.