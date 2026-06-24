Tunisia vs. Netherlands: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 16:06 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 16:11

Netherlands will be bidding to secure top spot in Group F when they continue their 2026 World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Kansas City.

Holland are first in Group F on four points, while Tunisia are bottom on zero points, with the latter already being eliminated from the competition.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tunisia vs. Netherlands kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 12am UK time on Friday.

Where is Tunisia vs. Netherlands being played?

The World Cup fixture between Tunisia and Netherlands is being played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

Arrowhead Stadium is the home of venue of the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL.

How to watch Tunisia vs. Netherlands in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Tunisia and Netherlands?

Netherlands would secure a spot in the round of 32 as Group F winners should they beat Tunisia, and Japan fail to overcome Sweden in the section's other match.

Should Netherlands beat Tunisia, and Japan overcome Sweden, then overall goal difference will come into play - the same scenario would occur if Netherlands and Japan both draw their games.

There are a number of scenarios which see Netherlands finish second in Group F, while four points would also likely be enough for them to qualify as a third-placed finisher.

Tunisia, meanwhile, have lost their two games this summer against Sweden and Japan, conceding nine times in the process, and they have already been eliminated.

> Our full preview of Tunisia vs. Netherlands can be viewed here