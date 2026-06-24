Tunisia vs. Netherlands: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 10:36 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 10:36

Bidding to book their spot in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup, Netherlands will conclude their Group F campaign against Tunisia on Thursday.

Netherlands are currently top of the section on four points, while Tunisia are bottom on zero points, with the latter already eliminated from the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams ahead of their clash in Kansas City.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

Tunisia wins: 0

Draws: 2

Netherlands wins: 1

Tunisia and Netherlands have only met on three previous occasions throughout history, and all three of those matches have been friendlies.

As a result, history will be made on Thursday, as the two teams prepare to lock horns for the first time in a competitive match.

Netherlands won the first-ever clash between the two teams 4-0 back in 1978, but the last two matches have finished level - a 2-2 draw in January 1994 and a 1-1 draw in February 2009.

Previous meetings

Feb 11, 2009: Tunisia 1-1 Netherlands (international friendly)

Jan 19, 1994: Tunisia 2-2 Netherlands (international friendly)

Apr 05, 1978: Tunisia 0-4 Netherlands (international friendly)

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