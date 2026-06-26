Team News: Panama vs. England injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Needing a point to be absolutely sure of a place in the World Cup last 32, England head to the MetLife Stadium to take on Panama in their final Group L game on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel's men were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ghana last time out, while the Canal Men's elimination was confirmed in a 1-0 loss to Croatia.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
PANAMA vs. ENGLAND
PANAMA
Out: None
Doubtful: Anibal Godoy (fitness), Adalberto Carrasquilla (adductor)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mosquera; Murillo, Cordoba, Ramos, Andrade, Blackman; Martinez, Barcenas, Harvey, Rodriguez; Fajardo
ENGLAND
Out: Reece James (hamstring)
Doubtful: Declan Rice (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly; Mainoo, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane