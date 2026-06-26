Team News: Panama vs. England injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jun 2026 22:00 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 22:10

Needing a point to be absolutely sure of a place in the World Cup last 32, England head to the MetLife Stadium to take on Panama in their final Group L game on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's men were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ghana last time out, while the Canal Men's elimination was confirmed in a 1-0 loss to Croatia.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Panama vs. England World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?? | "A Parkrun, Not A Sprint"

PANAMA

Out: None

Doubtful: Anibal Godoy (fitness), Adalberto Carrasquilla (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mosquera; Murillo, Cordoba, Ramos, Andrade, Blackman; Martinez, Barcenas, Harvey, Rodriguez; Fajardo

ENGLAND

Out: Reece James (hamstring)

Doubtful: Declan Rice (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly; Mainoo, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane