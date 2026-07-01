Three midfielders Man United could sign this summer after refusing to pay £85m for Mateus Fernandes

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 15:14 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 15:16

Manchester United are expected to confirm the signing of Ederson from Atalanta BC once the midfielder has finished representing Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

At least one further midfielder but likely two will follow, as the Red Devils look to boost a key area of the field for what will be a much busier 2026-27 campaign for the club.

Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson had been leading targets, but the duo are joining Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City respectively.

With that in mind, Sports Mole looks at three midfielders who could be signed by the 20-time English champions before this summer's market closes for business.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

It is understood that Tchouameni is the 'dream' midfield target for Man United this summer, and it is not difficult to understand why considering the 26-year-old's quality.

Tchouameni has been a vital player for Real Madrid since arriving from Monaco in 2022, while he is currently starring for a France side that are the heavy favourites for World Cup glory.

Real Madrid are said to be determined to keep hold of the midfielder, who has a contract at the Bernabeu until the summer of 2028.

However, a departure in the current window has not been completely ruled out at this stage.

Signing Tchouameni would be a real statement from Man United, but a lot would have to happen for the Red Devils to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford.

© Imago / Sportimage

Scott was outstanding for Bournemouth during the 2025-26 campaign, making 39 appearances for the Cherries, scoring four goals and registering one assist.

The 22-year-old's work-rate, ability to press and quality on the ball would make him the ideal signing for Man United, but a deal is far from straightforward.

Indeed, Bournemouth have the Englishman on a contract until the summer of 2028 and are believed to be ready to hand him another deal with improved terms.

Scott has the ability to play for a club in the Champions League, and it will surely not be too long before he is representing a truly elite team.

Arsenal are also incredibly keen on Scott, who has an overall record of six goals and five assists in 89 appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions.

© Imago / Kirchner-Media

The speculation surrounding Nmecha's future is expected to increase following Germany's shock exit from the 2026 World Cup to Paraguay.

The 25-year-old scored once and provided two assists in four appearances for his country at the competition, and Man United are said to be admirers of the midfielder.

Nmecha scored five goals and registered three assists in 42 appearances for Dortmund last term, while he has 13 goals and eight assists in 112 matches for the club in total.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Nmecha, who started his professional career at Manchester City, would bring a real physicality to the Man United midfield, which is required next term.

Nmecha is said to be keen on a return to English football, but it remains to be seen whether Dortmund are prepared to sanction a sale this summer.