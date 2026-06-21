Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'expected' to submit fresh bid for Man City-linked midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jun 2026 16:34 , Last updated: 21 Jun 2026 16:35

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly expected to lodge a second bid for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window.

Spurs have been active in the market after narrowly avoiding relegation last season, and bolstering the midfield engine room remains one of Roberto De Zerbi's priorities.

Since arriving from AC Milan three years ago in a £55m deal, Tonali has established himself as one of Newcastle's key players, and he remains under contract at St James' Park until 2029, with the club holding the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Despite Newcastle's financial difficulties, which forced them to sell Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, the Magpies remain under no pressure to part ways with Tonali and are likely to demand a substantial fee for the Italy international.

Spurs reportedly submitted an opening offer in the region of £80m for Tonali, but Newcastle quickly rejected the bid.

Tottenham desperate to sign Sandro Tonali?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Despite seeing a sizeable offer turned down, Spurs do not appear to be backing away from the race.

According to Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are expected to return with a fresh bid for the former AC Milan midfielder, although the details of the proposed offer remain unclear.

Spurs are not alone in their pursuit and could face strong competition from Manchester City, who are finding it difficult to reach an agreement for their first-choice target, Elliot Anderson.

The North London club are reportedly looking to make a statement signing, and it remains to be seen whether they can persuade Tonali to leave Tyneside without the lure of European football.

Roberto De Zerbi stamping his authority at Tottenham

© Iconsport / Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

The North Londoners have wasted little time strengthening their squad after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign and have already secured agreements for several new arrivals.

Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi are set to arrive on free transfers, while Spurs have agreed a £52m deal for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

In midfield, De Zerbi is also keen to keep Joao Palhinha on a permanent basis, with Tottenham reportedly in negotiations with Bayern Munich over a fresh agreement.

A new goalkeeper could also be a priority, particularly if Guglielmo Vicario returns to Serie A, while a new winger may arrive to complete the club's summer rebuild.