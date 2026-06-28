Everything you need to know about Congo ahead of World Cup 2026 knockout clash with England

By Matthew Cooper | 28 Jun 2026 16:56 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 16:56

England are set to face Congo in the Round of 32 on July 1 at the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions topped Group L with wins over Croatia and Panama and a draw with Ghana, while Congo were the highest-ranked third-place team.

Congo drew 1-1 with Portugal, lost 1-0 to Colombia and thumped Uzbekistan 3-1 to reach the knockouts for the first time in their history.

Ahead of the clash, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about Congo.

What is Congo's history at major tournaments?

© Imago / Newscom World

This is Congo's second appearance at a World Cup, with their first coming at the 1974 tournament, when they were known as Zaire, and they crashed out after losing all three of their group games.

52 years on from that World Cup, Congo are a much better side and have been transformed by head coach Sebastien Desabre, who previously managed Uganda and has coached clubs in Morocco, Egypt and Algeria.

Desabre replaced Hector Cuper at the helm after Congo failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and they are now viewed as one of the best teams in Africa.

Congo reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and qualified for this tournament by winning a play-off, beating Jamaica 1-0 in the final.

What can England expect from Congo?

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua / Wang Kayan

Desabre has made Congo a strong defensive team that has kept 29 clean sheets in 57 games since his appointment and they have switched to a back five at this tournament.

Having favoured a back four throughout his tenure, Desabre made the switch in Congo's warm-up game against Denmark and used the tactic against Portugal and Colombia, before reverting to a back four against Uzbekistan.

Congo like to hit the bigger nations on the counter and have two very experienced and talented strikers in Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu that they rely on for goals.

The Leopards have never lost by more than one goal when Desabre has had close to his full-strength team available and they have drawn against Portugal and Denmark in recent weeks, who are the only European nations they have faced since he took over.

Expect a disciplined defensive performance from Congo, who will look to frustrate England and cause them problems on the counter.

Who are Congo's star players?

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Wissa and Bakambu will have key roles to play up front and the pair have linked up well so far at this tournament.

Wissa has had a real point to prove after a disappointing debut season at Newcastle and he scored three of Congo's four World Cup goals in the group stage.

Captain Chancel Mbemba has been key at the heart of a defence that also includes the likes of West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Burnley's Axel Tuanzebe and Lens's Arthur Masuaku.

In the centre of the park, Sunderland's Noah Sadiki offers great athleticism and is a progressive ball-carrier, while Lille's Ngal'ayel Mukau is an aggressive, all-action midfielder who has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham and Inter Milan this summer.