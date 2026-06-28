Norway lineup vs. Ivory Coast: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash as Erling Haaland leads Vikings in knockouts

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 23:40 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 00:01

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be desperate to leave his mark on the World Cup 2026 round of 32 on Tuesday, when Norway face Ivory Coast in Dallas.

Manager Stale Solbakken looks set to name Orjan Haskjold Nyland in goal after handing Watford's Egil Selvik a start against France.

The shot-stopper will be protected by centre-back duo Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) and Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna), hoping to keep what would be the Vikings' second clean sheet in 11 games.

The one doubt in the lineup is right-back Julian Ryerson, who sat out the 4-1 loss against France on Friday due to a thigh injury.

Solbakken mentioned that the Borussia Dortmund man was improving day-by-day, and he could make the XI as a result, but if he is sidelined once again, then expect to see versatile midfielder Fredrik Aursnes shifted to right-back, with Patrick Berg joining the side in the centre of the park.

As it stands, Ryerson has been named in the expected lineup, starting opposite from Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back David Moller Wolfe.

Aursnes is set to form a trio alongside Sander Berge and captain Martin Odegaard in midfield, with the Arsenal star operating as Norway's creative fulcrum.

Further forward, Alexander Sorloth - who notched 20 goals for Atletico Madrid last term - will start on the right flank, with RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa on the left, and the pair will be supporting talisman Haaland, who has scored a shocking 59 times across 52 caps for the Vikings.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Aursnes, Berge; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

> Click here to see how Ivory Coast could line up against Norway