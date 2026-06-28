Ivory Coast lineup vs. Norway: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash as Yan Diomande aims to make history

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 23:59

Ivory Coast made it out of the group stage at World Cup 2026 - the first time the nation have ever reached the knockouts - and 19-year-old Yan Diomande will be vital as Les Elephants hope to make more history by making it past Norway in the round of 32.

Manager Emerse Fae is expected to start Rizespor goalkeeper Yahia Fofana between the posts on Tuesday, leaving Alban Lafont on the bench.

Just ahead of the shot-stopper should be Odilon Kossounou and Ousmane Diomande, given that fellow centre-back Wilfried Singo is a doubt after sitting out Thursday's victory over Curacao.

Guela Doue and Ghislain Konan look set to be named as Les Elephants' full-backs, and they will be tasked with providing width as well as defensive coverage against the threat of Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth out wide.

In midfield, Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare will be the anchor behind Franck Kessie and Christ Inao Oulai, screening the defence.

On the flanks, Paris Saint-Germain-linked Diomande will be the main threat for Ivory Coast, and he will be supporting Nicolas Pepe up top opposite Manchester United's Amad Diallo.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, O Diomande, Konan; Sangare; Diallo, Kessie, Oulai, Y Diomande; Pepe

> Click here to see how Norway could line up against Ivory Coast